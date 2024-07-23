‘I’m a Little Old’: Zachary Levi Recommends Timothée Chalamet for Flynn's Role in Live-Action Tangled

Zachary Levi, the voice of Flynn Rider in Disney's Tangled, believes his days as the dashing Disney prince are over. Levi, who will appear in Harold and the Purple Crayon on August 2, recently talked about who he thinks should take over his role if Tangled is ever remade in live-action.

Levi suggests Timothée Chalamet for Flynn

Levi spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the casting for the live-action Tangled. "I mean, he’s already getting every other job but probably Timothée Chalamet?” Levi suggested, referring to Chalamet's growing popularity in Hollywood. He said, "Unfortunately I feel like I'm a little old — and that I don't know all of the younger actors that could be that guy."

Levi's acknowledgment of his age, as well as Chalamet's suitability for the role, have caught the interest of original film fans, who are eager to see how a live-action adaptation would play out.

A nostalgic look back at Tangled

Tangled, a retelling of the Brothers Grimm's Rapunzel, was released in 2010. Mandy Moore voiced Rapunzel, and Zachary Levi played Flynn Rider. The film tells the story of Rapunzel, who blackmails the wanted thief Flynn into accompanying her to the kingdom to see the floating lanterns before her 18th birthday. The chemistry between Moore and Levi's characters was a key component of the film's appeal and success.

Advertisement

Levi reflected on his time with the film, saying, “I’m so proud of that movie I’m so grateful that I got to be a part of it.” He also expressed his disappointment that a sequel to the original film was never made, despite its large fan base and success.

Potential cameo for Zachary Levi and Mandy Moore

Levi considered making a cameo appearance in the potential live-action adaptation. “I think it would be fun if Mandy and I got to be Rapunzel’s parents. I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us to pop in to,” he said. This suggestion has caught the attention of fans, who want to see the original cast members return, even if in a different capacity.

Levi's enthusiasm for the project shines through, despite the fact that he is no longer in contention for the lead role. He said that it's wonderful seeing fans of the movie campaign for a live-action adaptation. Although Disney has yet to announce any official plans, the prospect of bringing Tangled to life in a new way has sparked huge attention.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Ali Fumiko Whitney? All We Know About Find Me Falling Actress