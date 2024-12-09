Zachary Levi Has THIS To Say About His Hollywood Career While Supporting Donald Trump: ‘None Of My Producers...’

Zachary Levi was recently widely criticized in Hollywood for supporting now-president-elect Donald Trump. However, according to the actor, he is still doing great in his career, already having a few projects at hand.

Making a recent appearance on the Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, the Shazam! star disagreed over a question asking him if he got canceled in the Hollywood film industry. His comments came when the host asked the American Underdog actor whether his acting career was affected by leaning right during the elections.

“For coming out and voting for Trump? I mean, listen, I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be,” Zachary Levi mentioned.

He then went on to state that while having “multiple jobs,” which the Chuck actor was shooting previously, he even has a few more left that he hasn’t started with yet, adding that none of those outings have been “compromised.”

“None of my producers or any of the studios behind those films or projects have called and said, 'Hey, listen, this is a line too far, and we can’t have you associated with the project anymore,’” Levi went on to add.

The Harold and the Purple Crayon actor then even mentioned that all of those projects are going in full swing; however, talking about their performances at the box office in the future, the star stated he doesn't have any idea.

Advertisement

In a separate conversation on That’s a Gay A** Podcast, Laura Benanti mentioned that Levi will have a grand success with his new fanbase that he has garnered after supporting Donald Trump.

She mentioned that everyone thinks his support is a career suicide; however, out there, the “Christian, faith-based TV and film is huge.”

Benanti also mentioned that in the future, Levi would become a huge star, making more money than he previously made.

Talking about Zachary Levi’s recent entries, such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the 2024 comedy film, both of them were unsuccessful at the box office.

ALSO READ: 'He Wants To ….’: Laura Benanti Recalls Time With Zachary Levi From 2016’s She Loves Me