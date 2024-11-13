‘Is This A Hard Launch?’ Fans Speculate About Mark Anderson And Barbara Alyn Woods's Relationship After Duo Shares Video Together

Golden Bachelorette’s Mark Anderson and actress Barbara Alyn Woods’s alleged relationship seems to be blossoming. The pair shared a video with one another where they are seen grooving, which further fueled their dating rumors.

The actress took to her TikTok handle on November 10 and shared a video where the duo showed off some moves in front of a beautifully lit Christmas tree. Both the individuals shimmied back and forth towards one another and the reality show star spun Barbara around and then hugged her. She captioned the video with, “IN GOOD COMPANY," per Life and Style.

Mark debuted on the aforementioned platform and shared the same video, where his daughter, Kelsey Anderson commented, “Woohoooo.” The duo has not confirmed the speculation about them. But, it did not take long for fans to weigh in on their dating rumors.

A fan commented asking, “Is this a hard launch?!?” Another wrote, “I have nobody to talk about this with!! My one tree hill and bachelor loving heart is so happy.” Some fans also speculated that Mark potentially won't be back as the Golden Bachelor because he appears to be in a relationship after competing in The Golden Bachelorette’s first season for Joan Vassos’ rose.

A platform user asked how he would be the next Golden Bachelor, while another shared about being sad that he would not be back on the reality show but also expressed being happy after seeing him content.

Mark and Barbara initially sparked dating rumors when the One Tree Hill star shared a picture during Halloween as they both wore outfits that followed the same theme.

The actress transformed into Cinderella, while Mark turned into Prince Charming. On the other hand, Barbara’s daughter, Natalie chose to go with a green alien’s costume. Barbara shared a post on Instagram with both of them and penned, “When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby …”

For the unversed, Golden Bachelorette contestant appeared on the show and connected with Joan over both being widows. But their connection did not last long and Joan ended up sending him home after they amicably parted ways, per Life and Style outlet.

After his elimination, Mark took to his Instagram and shared a post where he mentioned starting his journey with the hopes for a future. He added that he "departed" with so much more than he began with. Mark expressed feeling blessed that he crossed paths with Joan.

Mark also mentioned meeting a wonderful group of men who “enriched the core” of his being. He expressed his gratitude for the “encouragement and support” that was shared throughout that journey and it genuinely altered his life for the best.

