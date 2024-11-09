Sabrina Carpenter Reacts to Grammy Nod for Best New Artist: "I'm the Best Old Artist!"

After almost a decade in the music industry, Sabrina Carpenter has finally received Grammy recognition, including a nomination for Best New Artist—a title she finds amusing. The pop star, who began her career as a Disney Channel actress before launching a successful music career, took to Instagram to celebrate her six Grammy nods. “I’m the best old artist,” she joked, playfully acknowledging her journey and hard work since her debut album in 2015.

Carpenter’s six Grammy nominations are a testament to her evolution as an artist. Alongside Best New Artist, her album Short n' Sweet is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Its lead single, “Espresso,” is up for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, while another hit, “Please Please Please,” is nominated for Song of the Year. In a lighthearted Instagram post, she shared a video of herself and her team on her tour bus, reacting with joyful screams as they watched the Grammy livestream announcement. “This is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where I heard my name!” she wrote, expressing her excitement and gratitude to the Recording Academy.

Carpenter first gained fame on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, but she quickly outgrew her childhood image. Her early music showcased her budding pop sound, with albums like Eyes Wide Open (2015) and EVOLution (2016) hinting at her potential. Over the years, she matured both musically and lyrically, expanding her range with bold tracks like “Almost Love” and “Sue Me.” Her latest works, including Short n' Sweet, reflect her growth as a songwriter and a confident artist unafraid to tackle themes of love, self-discovery, and independence.

In addition to her music, Carpenter has taken on various acting roles in films like Tall Girl and Emergency, building a diverse career that has only strengthened her presence in the entertainment industry. Yet, with her Grammy nominations, it’s clear she’s now being recognized primarily for her artistic contributions to pop music.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Grammy recognition is a significant milestone, marking the beginning of what could be her most celebrated era yet. Her mix of humility, humor, and gratitude resonates with fans who’ve watched her journey from a Disney star to an acclaimed pop artist. As she prepares for the Grammy ceremony, Carpenter’s fans, team, and the industry celebrate her well-earned success and eagerly await her next achievements.

