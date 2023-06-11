Vin Diesel breaks silence on rumors of anger towards Jason Momoa for 'Fast X' spotlight; Details inside

The 'Fast & Furious' movies have always thrilled audiences with their action and star-studded cast. Lately, there have been rumors about tensions between Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa , two big names in the franchise. Some reports suggested that Diesel wasn't happy with Momoa's portrayal of the villain in ' Fast X '. However, Diesel addressed these rumors on social media and shared his true feelings about Momoa's performance.

Vin Diesel's heartfelt Instagram post

Diesel took to Instagram and shared a sincere post, featuring a candid photo of himself and Momoa on the set. The picture showcased their friendship and teamwork in the franchise. Diesel praised Momoa's performance as Dante Reyes , describing it as truly remarkable and captivating.

According to Radar Online, there were rumors that Diesel was angry with Momoa and held him responsible for the mixed reviews of 'Fast X'. Some sources even suggested that Diesel felt overshadowed by Momoa's amazing performance, which created tension in the franchise. However, Diesel's recent social media post cleared up any doubts by expressing his profound respect and gratitude for Momoa's portrayal of one of the most unforgettable villains in the 'Fast' series.

Vin Diesel's On-Set Conflicts: A History of Tensions

Diesel has been involved in conflicts with fellow cast members on multiple occasions. One of the most famous feuds was with Dwayne " The Rock " Johnson, which became public through an explosive Instagram video in 2016. The video showed behind-the-scenes footage of a fight scene, and Johnson called out unidentified male co-stars, later revealed to be Diesel. The post has been deleted, but other cast members like Tyrese Gibson , Ludacris, Scott Eastwood, Kurt Russell, and Jason Statham also expressed their discontent.

Fortunately, the feud between Diesel and Johnson has been resolved, and The Rock will be returning to the franchise for 'Fast X'. It's unclear if Hobbs and Dom will share the screen in the upcoming movie. The Rock's recent projects, like Black Adam , received mixed reviews and didn't perform well at the box office. His next film, Red One, will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . So, his return to the Fast saga might be influenced more by financial considerations than resolving issues with Diesel.

The Next Exciting Chapter in the 'Fast & Furious' Saga"

Get ready for an exciting new chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise ! 'Fast 11' is set to release in theaters on April 4th, 2025. Don't miss out on this incredible cinematic experience! Diesel and Momoa will join forces, showing us how the franchise brings stars together, even after past conflicts. Mark your calendars and prepare for an action-packed ride!