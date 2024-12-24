It Ends With Us Actress Jenny Slate Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni; ‘I Admire Her Bravery’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

It Ends With Us star Jenny Slate broke her silence over Blake Lively’s lawsuit against director Justin Baldoni. The Age of Adeline star filed the complaint against the filmmaker, alleging that he sexually harassed her on the sets of the movie.

The lawsuit was filed after the actor-director attempted a smear campaign against the actress. Following the days after the case, Slate released a statement in which she voiced her support for the Green Lantern actress.

In her statement, Jenny mentioned, “As Blake Lively’s castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation.” She added, “Blake is a leader, a loyal friend, and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her.”

The actress continued to state that “what has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening. I commend my friend; I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side.”

As for her character in the movie, Slate played the role of Allysa, who was the sister to Baldoni’s character, Ryle, and a best friend to Lively’s character, Lily. Much like in real life, in the film too, Allyssa goes on to support Lily, who reveals to her about the domestic abuse by Ryle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively And Jenny Slate Recall Filming Emotional It Ends With Us Scene: 'We've Had So Much Emotion...'

As for the lawsuit filed by Lively against Baldoni, the actress accused the actor of misconduct in a professional space. In the complaint filed by the Deadpool & Wolverine actress, she put forth certain rules.

The document read, “Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer associates embarked on a sophisticated press and digital plan in retaliation for Ms. Lively exercising her legally protected right to speak up about their misconduct on the set, with the additional objective of intimidating her and anyone else from revealing in public what actually occurred.”

In addition to Jenny Slate, the author Colleen Hoover and co-star Brandon Sklenar also showed their support for Blake Lively.

ALSO READ: Exploring Blake Lively And Jenny Slate’s 15-Year-Old Friendship Amid Release Of It Ends With Us