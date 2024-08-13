Blake Lively And Jenny Slate Recall Filming Emotional It Ends With Us Scene: 'We've Had So Much Emotion...'

Blake Lively and her co-star Jenny Slate recently opened up about their experience filming some emotional scenes in their newly released romantic drama film It Ends With Us. Lively plays the character of Lily Bloom, while Slate depicts the role of Allysa. The I Want You Back actress also expressed that she will always be 'grateful' for the opportunity to work with Lively and for the close bond they developed on set.

Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Jenny Slate and her co-star Blake Lively talked about their latest hit film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. During their candid chat with the publication, they shared that shooting one crucial scene was emotionally challenging.

Toward the end of the movie, when Lively's Lily confides in Allysa about her love interest Ryle Kincaid's (Justin Baldoni) abuse and her pregnancy, Slate’s character supports her and advises her not to go back with him.

The Green Lantern actress told her co-star, referring to that scene, "You made it so easy. I just watched you." Lively added that she initially intended to play the scene stoically, thinking she wouldn’t be emotional after all the intense moments they had already filmed.

However, when Slate began her performance, Lively became overwhelmed and struggled to hold back tears, admitting, "I had snot pouring full snot! [I was] really trying to hold it in as much as possible."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Exploring Blake Lively And Jenny Slate’s 15-Year-Old Friendship Amid Release Of It Ends With Us

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress mentioned that for both of them, there was an "authentic connection," and she felt that observing her co-star and the emotional content of the scene made the performance effortless, expressing that she doesn't think that there "was any work involved in performing it."

The Gossip Girl actress added that Slate's Allysa is a "light" character, which could have easily been someone bringing levity or comedy, before revealing that the most emotional scene and performance in the entire film is hers.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Reveals Why Co-Star Isabela Ferrer Was Right Choice To Play Younger Lily In It Ends With Us: 'Her Performance Was So Strong...'

Jenny Slate further shared that she feels happy that the supportive friendship between their characters is evident in the film, noting that it's one of the driving forces of this movie. Slate also expressed that getting the opportunity to work opposite Blake Lively and the bond they developed during filming is something she will always be "grateful" for.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us is now playing in theaters. The movie also stars Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, Kevin McKidd as Andrew Bloom, and Amy Morton as Jenny Bloom.