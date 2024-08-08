It Ends With Us: Justin Baldoni Reveals Adding THIS Iconic Scene In Film On Fan Request

One of the most highly anticipated movies, It Ends With Us, is set to hit theaters on Friday. Before the movie makes it to screens, Justin Baldoni confesses to adding the iconic scene from the novel to the film on popular demand by the fans.

While sitting down for an interview with a news portal, the actor-director revealed that the initial edit of the movie did not have Blake Lively’s character say the dialogue, “It Ends With Us,” as usually, the title is not mentioned in the film. However, with the fans demanding that the makers add the scene to the movie, Baldoni agreed, and the final edit was released with the dialogue in it.

While speaking to the entertainment outlet, Baldoni shared that the team at It Ends With Us put out a poll on their social media accounts about the scene to be added and received a tremendous response from the audience. The actor said, “When we gathered the group, they all got to meet Colleen, read one of our first drafts, and give us their honest feedback. We got some really important information.”

He further added, “At one point, we didn’t know if Lily should say the phrase ‘it ends with us’ because you try to avoid saying the name of the movie in the movie. So, we tried a draft without it, and immediately the fans were like, ‘What? She didn’t say it!’ Christy and I looked at each other and just laughed, and boom, the line went back in.”

ALSO READ: ‘Been Extremely Busy’: It Ends With Us Author Colleen Hoover Shares Update on Her Next Book Release

Meanwhile, the author, Colleen Hoover, revealed in one of the interviews that the fans’ suggestions helped make changes to the script for the better. Hoover also claimed that there would have been no better judge than the audience to let one know about the good and bad in the process of filmmaking.

Advertisement

Additionally, Blake Lively shared that the author has been quite conscious of giving out the best experience to the viewers. The actress stated that Hoover “wanted to make sure that the film captured the heart, soul, and essence of the book, and even the details were really important to her. She was an advocate for the fans, to make sure the adaptation captured the spirit of the people we fell in love with.”

It Ends With Us will bring the cast of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklener together for a romance drama. The movie is directed by Baldoni, and Colleen Hoover has signed on as the producer. The film is set to release in cinemas on August 9.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Starrer It Ends With Us Features Songs by Taylor Swift and Post Malone and More