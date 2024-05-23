'It Hurts': Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner Unhappy About Caitlyn Jenner's Comments In House of Kardashian Documentary

In the season 5 premiere episode of their Hulu show, the famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters reacted to Caitlyn Jenner’s involvement in the documentary House of Kardashian which does not portray them favorably. It is well known, but for the unversed, the flickering conflict between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian clan seems to be never-ending.

Scott Disick called out Caitlyn, starting a candid discussion about her documentary among Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khole Kardashian recalls good times with dad Caitlyn as new documentary besmirches family reputation

Khloe brought up Caitlyn’s name when talking about driving her mom home after Kris had gotten drunk at The Standard while still without having a driver's license. She also mentioned how when they got home, Caitlyn would clean both the car and her jacket. That's when Scott pointed out the wreck-havoc Caitlyn has been causing.

Explaining this further in the interview segment of the show, Khloe says, "There's this new documentary about our family and apparently whoever has been calling people that have either once been in our lives or are in our lives to do the documentary and no one really has agreed to do it, except for Caitlyn." Several people from their past were approached by this documentary crew but only one agreed to take part—Caitlyn. Then Scott, Kris and Khloe watched a teaser for it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to a documentary comment by her ex where she said Kris did not want just another housewife, the momager said, "Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. Okay, kill me."

House Of Kardashian seems to have upset the Kardashian apple cart heavily

Khole said, "Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants." But also added that she finds it "strange that she would agree to do a documentary" that isn't "trying to paint us [the Kardashian-Jenner family] in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn't like that about her."

Scott was confused and questioned why Kris had helped promote Caitlin on YouTube in 2021. However, Khole heartily expressed, "This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me too. And I was very close to Bruce. Bruce and I, I used to lay in bed with him and watch Unsolved Mysteries all the time."

Kim Kardashian put an end to the confusion. She gave her reaction via confessionals that she was bombarded with many text messages about what her stepfather said about her and it did hurt her. She said, "I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I've had."

Caitlyn Jenner talked about the current peacock documentary House Of Kardashians that she is part of saying she is extremely proud of each and every one of her kids, as well as stepchildren.



Hulu airs new episodes of The Kardashians on Thursdays.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Meets Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ahead of Season 5 Release; Plan To Work on Justice System Together