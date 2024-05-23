Kim Kardashian Meets Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ahead of Season 5 Release; Plan To Work on Justice System Together

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and violence.

Among many unexpected moments in Season 5 of The Kardashians, there's one clip that needs to be highlighted. Kim Kardashian is seen knocking on a door in the preview for the latest season of The Kardashians. Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who has just been released from behind the bars, answers it.

Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform with ex-convict Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Kim, who is wearing a brown shearling-lined coat, says in soothing tones, “Hi there Gypsy.” Gypsy replies happily with a “Hi!” while wearing a white lace top and black skirt before they hug in the clip of The Kardashians Season 5 on Hulu.



This came off as a surprise as neither Kim nor Gypsy had ever spoken about meeting in person. In a previous interview, Gypsy expressed her wish to be involved with Kim regarding prison reforms after spending eight years behind bars.



Moreover, Gypsy proposed that they should work together by saying, 'Perhaps we should join forces and effect real changes within the legal system.' This follows after Kim listed her documentary of 2017 titled Mommy Dead And Dearest among her must-watch true crime shows.

Gypsy's story after prison begins as Kim Kardashian strives to become a lawyer

Kim Kardashian has been very active in relation to criminal justice reform where she worked with multiple presidential administrations for early release of prisoners. She also wants to become an Attorney at Law.

For murdering Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015; her mother, Godejohn went to jail alongside his then girlfriend Gypsy. For many years Dee Dee made up lies about her daughter's health and said that she was suffering from terminal illness until Gypsy told her boyfriend to stab her mother to death.

Gypsy recently spoke out about wanting more for herself and said this during an Entertainment Tonight interview, "I'm entering into a new era in my life, definitely, having learned a lot about me over these last four months." She further added reflecting upon her future, "I think that right now I'm just trying to move forward in my life and kind of showing who I am and discovering."



The Kardashians on Hulu takes viewers inside the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family both professionally and personally. The show focuses on their relationships as well as business ventures plus struggles thereby giving an intimate look at one of the most famous families in the world. Catch new episodes of The Kardashians streaming Thursdays on Hulu.

