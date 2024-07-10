'You Don’t Know This Woman': Lala Kent Takes Lisa Rinna's Stand After She Led Rift Between Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton

Lala Kent is standing up for Lisa Rinna on her podcast, Give Them Lala, expressing her admiration despite Rinna's controversial reputation among Bravo fans. Kent revealed she's "obsessed with her" and criticized Bravo community members for holding onto grudges against her.

Lala Kent said, “A lot of people in the Bravo community come for her a lot — still, to this day. Wild. I’m like, ‘Y’all hold a grudge. You gotta let it go. You don’t know this woman.'”

Lala Kent defends Lisa Rinna over Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's controversy

Kent admitted confusion over why Rinna isn't well-liked by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, attributing it to Rinna's role in stirring drama between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton in her final season. Kent defended Rinna's actions, emphasizing they were part of creating compelling television.

Kent passionately stated, “I’m like, ‘Bitch. We’re making TV, alright? You’re welcome. You’re fucking welcome,' so they don’t like her,” referencing the criticism Rinna received for her behavior.

Rinna's involvement in Richards' feud with Hilton during the 12th season of RHOBH drew widespread criticism. Viewers accused Rinna of exacerbating the conflict, prompting calls for her departure from the show. Bravo and Rinna eventually parted ways before Season 13.

Lisa Kent compares her experience with Lisa Rinna's Ariana Madix controversy

Kent expressed sympathy for Rinna's situation, especially after facing her own controversies on Vanderpump Rules. She defended herself against criticism for her reaction to Ariana Madix's post-fame and her refusal to film with her cheating ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

"I've been on the side where people may not dig me, but there are plenty who do," Kent explained, comparing her experiences to Rinna's. She addressed the comparison to Rinna, viewing it as a compliment and embracing her assertive persona on reality TV.

She expressed, “Now I’m on the side of it where it’s not like I went out and gave some absurd political view. It’s not like you saw me doing something horrific in an elevator. I literally asked questions for someone who got cheated on. Period. And you would think that I murdered a litter of puppies.”

Kent concluded her podcast segment by encouraging fans to reconsider their judgments of Rinna and herself, urging them to appreciate the entertainment value both bring to the shows.

