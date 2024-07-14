Jana Kramer And Allan Russell Get Married At Scottish Castle; Here’s What We Know About Wedding

Jana Kramer married her longtime partner and soccer coach, Allan Russell, on July 13 in an intimate yet lavish wedding. The ceremony took place at a Scottish Palace, with only 35 guests present at the nuptials. Kramer and Russell tied the knot, more than a year after the duo got engaged. The actress-singer and Russell exchanged their vows at the Carnell Estate of Scotland. One of the reasons the couple chose the destination was because the groom hails from the country.

In conversation with People Magazine, ahead of the wedding, Kramer shared that she was quite excited to walk down the aisle at a traditional wedding.

Jana Kramer’s comments over her wedding with Allan Russell

Kramer, in her interview with an entertainment portal, revealed that she had always dreamed of marrying the soccer coach. And now that she has tied the knot with her dream man, she is pretty excited about the life ahead. The Click actress shared, “I just knew that I wanted to marry him. We had talked about just going away and doing it ourselves, but it was important for me to have the wedding for Jolie and Jace, so they can see that we're married now.”

Speaking of having a traditional wedding and choosing Scotland as the destination, the singer revealed, "We're getting married in Scotland, so the background is already stunning as it is. I just want to marry him, and I want my closest friends there. That's all that truly matters to us and our family.”

Advertisement

Russell, too, shared in a segment that he is extremely respectful of his country and its heritage. But most importantly, he wanted to give Jana her special moments on their big day.

Sharing the insights from their first meeting, Kramer recalled that she liked her husband from their first meeting itself. The duo met online, and after chatting on Whatsapp for a while, they decided to meet.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jana Kramer? All About Ex-Wife of a Former NFL Star Who Called Travis Kelce 'Corny' Amid Taylor Swift Romance

What did Jana Kramer say about her love story with Allan Russell?

During her conversation with a media portal, the actress shared, “He was very sweet and very kind in his message, and we started to talk on WhatsApp. And then when I Googled him, I was like, 'Oh, he's really cute. I was like, Maybe if he happens to ever be in the States, I'll go out on a date with him.”

Soon after, the duo met in Nashville for a date, as the soccer coach visited the country for his tournament. Since then, Kramer knew it was “game over” for her. The duo share a son from their relationship of 3 years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jana Kramer on How Travis Kelce Deals With Attention He is Receiving Since Dating Taylor Swift; 'Feels Little Corny'