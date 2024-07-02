Who Is Eddie Murphy's Partner Paige Butcher? All We Know As Actor Calls Her 'Wife' During Interview

Eddie Murphy has been engaged to Paige Butcher for a long time now. Apart from spending sweet time together, the actor has even welcomed two kids with the model. Recently, while delivering a fabulous portrayal of his character in some of the most legendary movies, Eddie Murphy seemingly gave his fans a piece of great news. He referred to his long-time fiance Paige Butcher as his wife.

If you are already intrigued to know, who this loving partner of the Dr. Dolittle star is, we have got you covered. Continue reading, to learn all about Paige Butcher, and the time she has spent with Eddie Murphy.

Who is Paige Butcher?

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy have been engaged since 2018. She was born in Perth, Australia and according to her interview with Vanity Fair, in the year 2013, her mother was a fashion designer, whose clothes Butcher wore during all of her childhood.

While she was working as a model, Butcher also went to a Catholic girls' school, Santa Maria College, which was in Attadale, Australia.

In 1994, Butcher won a Cover Girl Cosmetics Supermodel Search that earned her a big modeling contract. This win also earned her a trip to New York.

This is where she started working for acclaimed magazines and brands, which lasted for more than a decade. During her modeling years, she also tried her luck as an actor. She was seen in a romantic comedy movie, Something’s Gotta Give.

Advertisement

Then, she was also an extra in the 2006 comedy Big Momma’s House 2. In 2013, while talking to Vanity Fair, Butcher stated that she started working with Habitat for Humanity, a charity, during the time she first moved to New York.

Besides this, her other charity ventures also include New York Cares and Kids Enjoy Exercise Now. In LA, she even volunteered to help homeless people.

Eddie Murphy addresses Paige Butcher as his wife

While talking to the New York Times’ The Interview podcast, Eddie Murphy recently addressed Paige Butcher as his wife. During the interview that happened on Saturday, it was not just one time when he made that statement, but twice.

Speaking about how far he is from keeping himself up to date about pop culture and fellow celebrities, Eddie Murphy stated, “I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff. I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’”

Advertisement

The second time he called Butcher, his wife was when he stated that he was not ashamed to say that every day when he has his dinner he watches Steve Harvey and Family Feud.

“On Tuesdays, I watch ‘The Masked Singer.’ We do! My wife and I, we watch all of those shows,” the Tower Heist actor mentioned.

However, the representatives of Eddie Murphy did not comment, as per the report, if the two were already married.

ALSO READ: 'It Was Personal': Eddie Murphy Says He Thought Infamous SNL Joke About Him Back In 1995 Was 'A Cheap Shot'