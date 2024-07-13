Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Are Officially Married; Here’s All We Know About Their Wedding Ceremony

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have tied the knot in a secret Caribbean Wedding. Murphy proposed to her back in 2018. Dressed in all white, the couple kept the wedding ceremony private.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are officially married

Paige Butcher is now Eddie Murphy’s wife after the comedian married her in an intimate Caribbean wedding. According to People, their marriage took place on July 9th 2024, surrounded by immediate family members and close friends at Anguilla.

He first proposed to her back in September 2018 after being together since 2012 when they met while working on a film. The couple has two children together: daughter Izzy Oona aged nine years old, and son Max Charles who just turned six.

Mira Zwillinger created a lace corseted gown for the bride, while Murphy wore a white Brioni suit for the occasion. This is his second marriage, but her first

Butcher started dating Eddie Murphy in 2012 before they got married recently. They were blessed with their eldest daughter named Izzy on May 3rd, 2016. And November 30th of 2018, she gave birth to Max immediately after getting engaged to Murphy.

Eddie Murphy's a 'family guy' for real

The two walked hand in hand recently at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere that took place on June 20 in Los Angeles. The Netflix event saw them walk together with Murphy and ex, Nicole Mitchell’s daughters from previous marriages, namely Bria, aged thirty-four years old, Shayne Audra, aged twenty-nine years old, and Bella Zahra, aged twenty-two years old.

His co-star from Beverly Hills Cop, Judge Reinhold, said to the outlet about him that he deeply loves his children and family, "He's a family guy at heart." This statement highlights his identity as a family man.

Paige Butcher rarely grants interviews; however, she did mention once or twice how much she adores hearing sweet praises from him every day, which makes him very romantic. At the 2020 Golden Globes, she told Extra, "He's very, very sweet and romantic."

When awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, Murphy expressed his gratitude to his family for their “love and support.” A father of ten, Murphy has had children with different partners over the years. Apart from Izzy and Max, his children include Eric, aged 34, Christian, aged 33, Myles Mitchell, aged 31, Zola Ivy, aged 24, and Angel Iris, aged 17.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher's low-key private wedding ceremony held on one special day in the Caribbean marks an exciting new phase of their long-term relationship.

