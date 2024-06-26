EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bacon Talks About The Most Challenging Scene In Beverly Hills Cop 4; 'Hit The Right Balance Between...'

Kevin Bacon might be one of the most recognizable faces in the industry today, and he's set to make a comeback to the big screen with another multi million franchise Beverly Hills Cop 4. This time around Bacon will share screen with another veteran Eddie Murphy. In an exculsive conversation with Pinkvilla the Footloose actor talked about the what was the most difficult scene to film, his tougest role yet, and Bollywood.

Kevin Bacon reveals most challenging scene he filmed in Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F

Kevin Bacon reveals during filming a scene with Eddie Murphy, he faced a "fun challenge," when the two found themselves shooting in a interogation room. He said, "That was one of those scenes, you really have to kind of, you know hit the right balance between menace and connection, and understanding." The 65 year old explained, Murphy is a "loose and immidiate" sort of actor, which kept him on his toes.

Bacon shared he didn't know how "what he's (Murphy) gonna play." Though the actor was quick to clear up that when he says it was a challenging scene, he didn't mean it was "hard" but rather that he had fun filming it.

Kevin Bacon's History With Fanchise Cinema and Why He Chose Beverly Hills Cop

This isn't Bacon's first rodeo with a sucessful franchise. Most famously many fans would point to the veteran actor playing Sebestian Shaw in the X-Men Series. When asked why he decided to become a part of the Beverly Hills Cop universe, the Footloose actor had one man to thank for his decision. He reveals while Eddie Murphy has taken on many different and iconic roles in his career, but Axel Foley has "stood the test of time."

He pointed out that the comedian has played the character in 4 different movies now shows just how beloved he is. Kevin continued, "Even this one is called Alex F, so that's an indication that what he created with that character really has a lot of resonance."

You can catch the latest installment of the Beverly Hills Cop frqanchise in cinemas on July 3.

