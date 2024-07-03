‘I Loved Working With Him’: Kevin Bacon Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Murphy On Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F

The Footloose star recently joined the cast of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise alongside Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold. In conversation with People Magazine, Kevin Bacon opened up about his experience working with Murphy and the other cast members of the film. Bacon called the Coming to America star the “greatest movie star.”

In the fourth installment of the 1984 franchise, Murphy reprised his role of detective Alex Foley, while Bacon portrayed the character of Captain Grant. Both actors rose to fame in the late 1980s; however, the duo failed to work together in a movie until 2024.

What did Kevin Bacon say about working with Eddie Murphy?

During his interview with the magazine, Bacon shared that he had a great time shooting with Murphy and other cast members of the Beverly Hills movie. The Tremors actor shared that it was a “bucket list thing to work with him. He is one of our greatest movie stars ever.”

Speaking of working together in the 80s, Bacon revealed, “Our paths never crossed in the ’80s. We never worked together. I don’t remember even having met him—I’m sure we probably did, but I don’t remember.”

The X-Men star talked about Murphy’s sense of humor on the sets while the duo were filming action sequences. In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, the actor mentioned that one of his favorite moments while shooting was with Murphy.

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Bacon recalled, “It wasn’t really a funny thing but just one moment, standing around, waiting for them to set up. And Eddie was recalling some funny story to me from his life that took place in the 80s.”

Kevin Bacon comments on Eddie Murphy’s scene improvisations

Kevin Bacon shared that the Shrek actor made a lot of improvisations for the scenes. The Hollywood star shared, “Eddie is somebody who is a very relaxed, loose and present actor. He comes in and famously does a lot of improvising.”

“But when he improvises, there’s improvisation where you can really feel that the improviser is trying to go for a laugh. I never saw him trying to be funny either on camera or off camera, and he’s still hilarious. To the point where sometimes I was about to lose it just because he would look at me,” he further added.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 hit theaters on Wednesday, July 3.

