‘What Kind Of S*** Is That?' Eddie Murphy Reveals He Watched 'All Of' The Golden Bachelor

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Eddie Murphy felt deceived by The Golden Bachelor. The SNL veteran opened up about watching the entirety of the ABC show’s first season but was taken aback after the resulting couple split.

Murphy shared how passionately he had been rooting for The Golden Bachelor Season 1 winning couple and was rather impressed by the reality series’s greater purpose, only to be disappointed later on.

Eddie Murphy reacts to The Golden Bachelor couple’s break up

The comedy icon, Eddie Murphy, 63, listed down all the TV shows he loves to binge-watch with his fiancée, Paige Butcher, in a candid chat with The New York Times’ The Interview podcast. The actor shared that he had watched “all of” the episodes of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor since it first aired in September 2023.

Diving deeper into the show’s content, Murphy seemed to have followed Season 1 winning couple of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's whereabouts as he updated the podcast hosts about their break up.

"Hey, they broke up, too. You know they broke up…What kind of s--- is that? Three months later,” Murphy reacted.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist had developed a significant fanbase owing to The Golden Bachelor’s success. Soon after the duo sparked a highly-televised romance in their sunset years, they tied the knot earlier this year. The news had the show’s fans thrilled, including Eddie Murphy.

Advertisement

However, only three months after their marriage, Turner and Nist recently announced their divorce in April which left the comedian confused.

“I watched that s---, I was like, 'This is so nice, they found love in the second part of they life. This is a nice show. Bravo!' Then I find motherf----- broke up three months later. The same old s—,” the Hollywood star quipped.

But this is only one of the many reality shows the Beverly Hills Cop star is hooked on. Marking it as one of his guilty pleasures, Murphy also revealed later in the podcast that he watches The Masked Singer on Tuesdays in addition to other singing competitions. He also mentioned Steve Harvey and Family Feud.

Eddie Murphy recalls navigating supreme fame at his peak

Murphy was once at the same level of fame as Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Prince in his early years. The podcast host, however, pointed out that they all died young due to drug usage but the comedian has managed to do right by his life and thrive even in his 60s, despite the many challenges.

Advertisement

When asked how he did it, the Norbit star said, “Those guys are all cautionary tales for me.” The fate of the three icons appeared to be a warning for Murphy as he revealed he’d never touched alcohol in his life and only gone as far as smoking a joint, per The Interview podcast.

He also recalled Robin Williams and John Belushi doing drugs which he refused simply because he wasn’t interested.

“To not have the desire or the curiosity, I’d say that’s providence. God was looking over me in that moment,” the actor said.

Eddie Murphy treasures his hard-earned career in the entertainment industry and was never willing to compromise it at any cost. He spoke of how David Spade once fired “cheap shots” at his career during an SNL skit that he hasn’t been able to forget.

The actor-comedian is set to star in the fourth sequel, Beverly Hills Cop franchise: Axel F, which premieres on Wednesday, July 3, on Netflix.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: ‘It Hurts My Feelings’: Eddie Murphy Recalls Getting Furious Over Racist Comment Made By David Spade On SNL