'It Was The Ultimate Let Down': Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates His Sobriety, Credits Daughter Casie For Turning Point

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), recently disclosed how the rapper’s fifteen-year-old daughter Casie helped him make a decision to go sober. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares Casie with his ex Emma Cannon.

During the August 18th episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast, the 34-year-old hip-hop artist spoke about a crucial conversation he had with his daughter which made him decide to quit alcohol and drugs.

He explained that Casie told him she could always tell when he was drunk or high, which deeply touched him and made him realize how much she had been disappointed in him. By then, Casie would have been around eleven or twelve years old.

He said, "It broke my heart. It was the ultimate letdown."

He acknowledged that overcoming his addiction was quite a challenge, as he struggled intensely to break free from the destructive grip of substance abuse. For him, it became clear that he wanted to be the kind of father he had always wished for during his own traumatic childhood, and he was determined to end his addictions for the sake of his daughter.

He stressed, "As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid."

In early August, during an episode of Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, Kelly shared the exciting news that he has been sober for a whole year. He opened up about his previous battles with mental health and substance abuse, mentioning that he is currently avoiding alcohol and had his first rehab experience in August of the year before last.

The musician also confessed to having abused alcohol, and marijuana, alongside some pills too.

In July, Kelly delighted his followers by giving them a peek into his life as a parent. He shared joyful birthday wishes for Casie on his Instagram, showcasing their special bond. One of the photos featured the father-daughter pair standing beneath a large arch adorned with pink heart-shaped balloons, with the words ‘HBD CASIE’ spelled out in pink balloon letters overhead. He expressed that when he looks at her – “the princess” – it feels like time stands still.

"The world spins but when i look at you it stops. Happy 15th princess", he captioned.

Machine Gun Kelly also shared several pictures from his daughter, Casie's childhood such as fixing his Mohawk or playing his guitar. More recent pictures were of them attending a basketball game, relaxing on the beach, and riding motorcycles together.

