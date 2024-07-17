Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Fangs In New Video; WATCH

Singer-rapper Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to making fashion statements with his style. This time, the star has debuted his fangs on Instagram, and fans are gushing over his new look in the comments. He has also revealed a new tattoo and a bejeweled smile.

Machine Gun Kelly reveals new fangs

Taking to Instagram, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a series of snippets of his new Odin tattoo, new fangs, and a diamond-encrusted smile. “🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛ with the blessing of Odin,” wrote the hitmaker in the caption, tagging his tattoo artist Codey Doran. The Forget Me Too singer sports the inked bird on both sides of his neck, honoring the god of war and death in Norse Mythology, known to have ravens on both sides of his throne.

In a recent Instagram post, Kelly shared a close-up of his new pointed canine teeth and tooth gems fresh from the dental treatment room. Clearly impressed with the final result, the star expressed his surprise at how good they turned out. Dr. Dani B, the cosmetic dentist behind the procedure, commented on the post, praising the new look with "The fangs are looking 🔥!" Kelly jokingly replied, "@drdanib might need 'em sharpened."

Dr. Dani also shared the clip on his own Instagram, revealing, "I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted."

Recently, Kelly shocked fans by blacking out many of his previous tattoos on his arms and chest, which he debuted in an Instagram post where he appeared shirtless. He explained in the caption that the tattoos were done "for spiritual purposes only."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox spotted together

Aside from Kelly's fashion choices, his on-again, off-again relationship with actress Megan Fox continues to be the talk of the town. The duo initially announced their engagement in 2022, but speculation arose the following year when the Transformers actress deleted all photos of herself with Kelly.

Recently, the couple made a public appearance together at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's 4th of July celebrations in the Hamptons. The singer shared several snippets from the party, showing the couple holding hands, much to the delight of their fans.

