Machine Gun Kelly's father witnessed the accidental gunshot wound death of his own father. At the age of nine, the rapper's father was put on trial for the purported murder of his own father.

The 34-year-old rapper and singer-songwriter whose real name is Colson Baker, opened up about how his upbringing influenced his music on a recent Dumb Blonde podcast episode.

MGK says that it happened in the room with his dad at 9 years old. The story that was always told to him was that their dad dropped the gun and his head essentially blew off. And that his dad and grandmother were tried for the murder. They were both acquitted.

The artist revealed that whenever his father would freak out over loud noise, he would frequently get upset with him as a child. The rapper said, "I would be like, ‘You’re supposed to be a man, dude. Why are you acting like this?’ and it just made me hate him."

He says that he sat and thought about a kid who was on trial at 9 years old for the murder of his father. He further mentioned that he had a very interesting talk with him on his deathbed about that moment.

MGK said on the show that he now understands how tough and traumatized his father's early years may have been. "In my situation with my father, he was so tormented from some of the most insane s–t that I can imagine a kid can go through that he had to figure it out, but with almost every possible bad circumstance going against him, too.”

Kelly went on to discuss how his fame has been influenced by what he's taken on from his father. MGK says he portrayed himself as someone who has the fortitude to put up with all of these things that come with fame, criticism, and hate.

Kelly says, "Because I fought back with all those traumas by becoming what I always wanted my dad to be, which was tough and [to be able to] shake everything off and just fight anyone who comes at you.”

