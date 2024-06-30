‘It Was Very Difficult': Nicole Scherzinger Opens Up About the 'Overwhelming Experience' With the Pussycat Dolls

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Nicole Scherzinger, 45, discussed her time in the girl group. She became well-known in the early 2000s with hits like Don't Cha and Buttons. She discussed the challenges she faced during the group's peak performance.

"The experience with the Dolls was really overwhelming," she stated. "I'm pleased with the music my band produced and the impact we had. However, I was also learning a lot about who I was, so it was also a difficult period."

Nicole Scherzinger's journey with the Pussycat Dolls

After enjoying success on Popstars USA, the talent show where her former girl band Eden's Crush originated, Scherzinger was reportedly approached by founder and choreographer Robin Antin in 2003 to join the Pussycat Dolls. This information is reported by the Sunday Times.

But her genre-defining dance-pop quintet was a completely different thing. It included Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta, Ashley Roberts, and Carmit Bachar. Having released two albums, PCD and Doll Domination, and eight Top 40 songs, the trio achieved international recognition.

Nicole Scherzinger spoke candidly about her journey through inner demons and personal struggles in an interview with The Sunday Times. She was open about the difficulties she had faced at the time.

Scherzinger's reflections on her time

Scherzinger went on to describe her group's rigid schedules and ongoing pressures as "a recipe for disaster." She also admitted to having difficulty falling asleep during that turbulent period.

The lead singer said that she didn't think it was a good idea for her group to be so active and on the go. She also mentioned that she had trouble falling asleep every night.

She further said that things have now completely changed. People are more aware of all the rules and even show consideration for others. This wasn't always the case, though. They would put in a lot of work until they were previously worn out.

When Nicole Scherzinger thought back on her time as a member of the Pussycat Dolls, she disclosed that the attention on her body and the group's provocative attire had caused her to suffer from body dysmorphia.

According to her, "It was difficult for me in the beginning because I didn’t feel comfortable in my skin." But she kept up, "I didn’t feel exploited at all with the Dolls because I was in control of what I was doing."

The Pussycat Dolls' journey

Ten years after splitting up, the Pussycat Dolls reportedly got back together in 2020. This was done to promote their song React and plan a new tour. However, the pandemic caused their tour to be postponed and ultimately canceled.

The founder of the organization, Robin Antin, and Nicole Scherzinger were embroiled in a legal battle. Scherzinger, according to Antin, had declined to go on the reunion tour. Scherzinger is reportedly suing back in reaction to these accusations.

In a 2021 statement to PEOPLE magazine, Howard King, Nicole Scherzinger's attorney, vehemently denied Robin Antin's allegations. King called them "wholly false and ludicrous.”

He suggested that they were Antin's frantic attempt to shift the responsibility away from issues that had nothing to do with Nicole. Furthermore, he asserted that Antin was trying to force Nicole to fulfill responsibilities that she was not legally entitled to.

Nicole Scherzinger told PEOPLE in 2023 that she is proud of her successes with her girl group, despite the legal troubles they encountered. She expressed gratitude for what they were able to accomplish together.

