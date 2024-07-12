Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Her Bonding With Winona Ryder Ahead Of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Premiere

The Wednesday star Jenna Ortega opened up about her experience working on the sequel to the 1986 film Beetlejuice. The movie is set to star actors like Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder from the original film. Meanwhile, Ortega has been a new addition to the star cast. In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed her bonding with Ryder and how it made her feel at home.

According to the Scream actress, Ryder helped her stay grounded amidst her rising fame and popularity.

What did Jenna Ortega say about her interactions with Winona Ryder on the sets of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

In conversation with Harper Bazaar for their cover story, the Fallout actress spoke at length about her interactions with Winona Ryder and how she preached to the young actress to stay grounded amidst her rising fame. Ortega claimed, “She definitely helped me feel less alone. It’s a very isolating experience and a scary one. Being able to speak to somebody who had witnessed that firsthand, maybe even more, was a great source of comfort for me, and I can’t thank her enough for that.”

In reports by E! News, Ortega praised the Stranger Things star, claiming that she has become her favorite person on the sets.

The actress spoke of her onscreen mother: "Winona is just the loveliest, sweetest—just one of my favorite people I think I’ve ever met. I love her a lot, and I felt really grateful to get to know her and work with her—she is just an angel on this planet.”

In the sequel to the Beetlejuice film, the You actress will portray the character of Astrid, who doesn’t believe in the curse of Beetlejuice. Despite her mother asking Astrid not to name the ghost, Ortega’s character does not listen.

Jenna Ortega spills beans over her character in the film

According to reports of Variety, Ortega claimed her character in the movie to be weird but in a way that audiences would like. The actress shared, “She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say.”

The Yes Day actress further stated, “The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important. And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since [the first film], which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again.”

Michael Keaton, along with Catherine O'Hara, will return in their original roles in the 2024 film. Other cast members include Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theaters on September 6.

