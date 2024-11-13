'It's A Binding Contract': Channing Tatum Responds To Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool-Gambit Movie Promise

Channing Tatum recently reacted to Ryan Reynolds’ promise to reprise his role as Deadpool for a potential Gambit movie. On Tuesday, November 12, Tatum reshared Reynolds' post on Instagram, showcasing his enthusiasm for another possible Marvel project. Reynolds had previously hinted that he would join Tatum for a Gambit solo movie if the opportunity arose.

The two actors appeared together in Deadpool & Wolverine, where Tatum fulfilled his long-standing dream of playing the X-Men character Gambit.

Sharing the post, Tatum wrote, “Also, this is a binding contract,” and called Reynolds the “best human ever,” adding a playful 'True Story' gif to underline his excitement.

Reynolds' initial statement was shared on September 7 via a Marvel fan account, MCU.Portal, on Instagram. In the quote, Reynolds said, “When he makes a Gambit movie, I’ll return the favor. If he needs a Deadpool, I can do that. Someone to provide fresh orange slices to the crew, no problem. Name it.”

This statement excited fans, especially since Reynolds not only starred in Deadpool & Wolverine but also contributed as a writer and executive producer. Reynolds has since praised Tatum’s performance as Gambit, saying it showcased the character’s potential in the Marvel universe.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast earlier this month, Reynolds talked about Tatum’s exceptional portrayal of Gambit. “I honestly don't know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they're obsessed with him in that role,” Reynolds stated. He compared Tatum’s situation to his own journey with Deadpool.

“Channing is so singular in how he plays that character,” Reynolds added. “He’s beautiful physically, the way he moves, and the way he can pick up steps.”

While there is no official confirmation about a Gambit solo movie, both actors seem open to future collaborations. Tatum’s next project, Alpha Gang, will see him starring alongside his former fiancée Zoë Kravitz, Cate Blanchett, and others.

Despite their recent split, Tatum and Kravitz continue to collaborate professionally. A source told PEOPLE, “They will continue to work together and are excited about a new project. Channing has a lot of respect for Zoë’s focus and passion.”

Fans can revisit Tatum’s and Reynolds’ performances in Deadpool & Wolverine, now available to stream on Disney+. Whether or not a Gambit and Deadpool collaboration happens, the actors’ camaraderie continues to generate excitement among Marvel fans.

