'It's Actually Quite Complicated': Ayo Edebiri Talks About Her Chatacter's Evolving Relationship With Jeremy Allen White's Carmy in The Bear Season 3

ALERT: This article includes spoilers from Season 3, Episode 2 of The Bear.

The Bear season 3, episode 2 is named The Speaker of Grammarians, and in it, we learn that Sydney will not become a formal business owner of the restaurant she has been developing with Carmy. Contrary to what one might have thought last season, it is not the case that she would join as a partner; she is told that she must sign documents to set up her position.

When interviewed by Deadline, Ayo Edebiri said Sydney just like the viewer was not sure how she fit into the restaurant project. Last season ended on an open note, and this vagueness has been extended into the new season for Sydney and the show’s viewers as to her position in The Bear together with other employees at Carmy, Natalie, and Uncle Jimmy.

Sydney's complex relationship with Carmy explored in season 3 of The Bear

Sydney the character portrayed by Ayo Edebiri has a complicated relationship with Carmy in The Bear. She explicitly elaborates how Carmy’s body language and verbal expressions make her suspicious of his motives even when he assures her of the partnership they both have in the business of the restaurant. Edebiri goes on to say that Sydney is always craving Carmy’s approval, but since he is somewhat awkward in the way he communicates his feelings it makes things more difficult. As for me, she mulls a lot over his actions and listens willingly to his offers and his manifestations as if she feels that such cordiality can belie his intentions.

Advertisement

As stated by Edebiri, Sydney’s arc in season 3 is about trying to figure out the motives and feelings of Carmy which brings an element of the unknown to their functioning partnership in The Bear. This process of unearthing and their dynamics are a part of the show’s story of season 3’s narrative.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian: Top 10 Quotes From Reality Star As She Turns 40

Sydney and Carmy's tense partnership explored in season 3 of The Bear

Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri, has a subtle conflict with Carmy in The Bear. She talks about how Carmy’s actions and words confuse her by honestly telling her that she is his equal partner in the restaurant that they own. Edebiri underscores that Sydney is always looking for approval from Carmy, which results in communication issues between them due to the man’s reserved nature. She tries to understand his intentions for every action because she is unsure whether his offers and friendly moves are sincere or not.

Advertisement

In the opinion of Edebiri, Sydney’s journey in Season 3 is to decipher Carmy’s emotions and motives, thus, establishing the element of suspense and tension to their professional relationship for ‘The Bear. ’ The examination of their dynamic and communication is inherently incorporated in the storyline of the season.

ALSO READ: 'I Promised I Wouldn't Cry': Pink Shares Emotional Reaction To Daughter Willow's Final Shows On Tour