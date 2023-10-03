'It's like my whole world changed': Stevie Nick recalled receiving special Barbie Doll inspired by Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumor' album

Stevie Nicks, the long-lasting singer of Fleetwood Mac, has obtained a unique honor from Mattel in the shape of her very own Barbie doll. This doll, inspired by the conventional album Rumours, is a manifestation of Stevie's particular and mystical fashion, and it is unveiled at Madison Square Garden with outstanding exhilaration.

Stevie Nicks' connection with Barbie dates back to her early life, as her mom proficient her the first actual Barbie whilst she was simply 11 years old. She reminisces about trying to resemble the stunning doll but feels that it may not be in her destiny.

Stevie Nick's love for Barbie dolls

Stevie loved stunning infant dolls, and Stevie continued collecting Barbie dolls even throughout her time with Fleetwood Mac. Nick tells PEOPLE that when Mattel approached her with the idea of making a Stevie Nicks-stimulated Barbie, she had reservations, thinking that she had generally gathered toddler dolls.

“When I got her, it's like my whole world changed,” She fell in love with her mini-me, describing the doll as her own little feminist character. To Stevie, this Barbie is not just a miniature model of herself; she sees it as a representation of her complete existence, from its beginnings to the prevailing. The doll, in her eyes, is like a dream catcher, keeping onto all of the reminiscences and desires, geared up to proportion them.

Stevie Nicks' Barbie comes entirely with a tambourine, paying homage to the Fleetwood Mac songstress herself. The interest in elements inside the doll's fingers impressed Stevie, who located them delicate and quiet, similar to her own. She praises Mattel's meticulous craftsmanship and is eager to satisfy the clothier accountable for shooting that tremendous info.

Barbie doesn't consist of some recognizable accessories Stevie

The Barbie does not consist of some of Stevie's maximum recognizable accessories, which include her problematic ponchos, towering pinnacle hats, and iconic shawls, it does function as an all-black ensemble stimulated by using the duvet of Fleetwood Mac's masterpiece, Rumours. Stevie personally contributed the outfit from her personal collection, a velvet and silk chiffon get-dressed with angel sleeves and a shredded hemline. Instead of the ballet shoes from the " Rumours generation, she provided a pair of shoes made by famous shoemaker Pasquale di Fabrizio.

The doll's billowy blond bangs and crescent moon pendant entire the unmistakable Stevie Nick appearance, reminiscent of a stick determine cartoon she once drew as her iconic uniform for stylist Margi Kent. She knew then that this outfit would by no means exit of fashion and would best come to be more beautiful and sophisticated over time. It's a style that Stevie still embraces nowadays.

“Well, it would be one of two,” she says — either “Landslide” or “Dreams.”, two undying tracks from her mythical discography. These songs, in conjunction with Rhiannon, are staples in her performances, whether as a solo artist or with Fleetwood Mac.

Stevie Nicks' Barbie is a testament to her enduring impact on fashion, and it captures the essence of her musical and fashion journey. It's a stunning tribute to an artist who has left an indelible mark on the sector of tune and fashion.

