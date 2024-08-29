Jenna Ortega And Her Co-Star Winona Ryder Reflect On Filming Sandworm Scene In Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: 'It Was Weird...'

Jenna Ortega and her co-star Winona Ryder recently recalled their experience filming the sandstorm sequence in their upcoming fantasy horror comedy film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which premiered as the opening movie of the Venice Film Festival on August 28. Ryder and Ortega have teamed to play mother-daughter duo as Lydia Deetz and Astrid Deetz, respectively, in Tim Burton's highly anticipated sequel to his classic 1988 film.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winona Ryder opened up about filming a sequence involving the giant Sandworm, a classic monster from the original film. Ryder described the filming process, mentioning that it involved a lot of sand and wind, noting, "I think it's common knowledge [that] it's hard to run in the sand. I used to have dreams where you're running in the sand, so it was that."

Her co-star Jenna Ortega also shared her thoughts on the practical effects used to create the sandstorm scene. Ortega told the publication it was a wonderful experience, adding, "Tim's really great because he always shows references or images or drawings or things that he has in mind."

The Wednesday actress mentioned that Burton had shown her some of his sketches of the Sandworms, which first appeared in 1988's Beetlejuice when Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin), a married couple who become ghosts after their deaths, attempt to leave their haunted home in Winter River. Instead, they find themselves in the desert realm of these creatures.

In the trailer for the upcoming sequel, the Sandworm reappears as Lydia and her daughter, Astrid (Ortega), find themselves escaping from the creature in the same desert. The Finestkind actress noted that they used a large wind fan to simulate the Sandworm's movements, creating effects like sand pockets popping up as they ran.

She added that this approach made the experience more realistic, noting that though it was clay worms, the effects made it feel like the creatures were genuinely chasing them, with the ground shaking and things moving around.

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2 will released in theaters on September 6, 2024. The sequel will bring the Deetz family back to their home in Winter River after the death of Charles Deetz. However, Lydia’s life soon turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), finds a mysterious model of the town in the attic and accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife, leading to the release of Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton).