'It's Really Hard When...': Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Burnout And Importance Of Balancing

Nashville Star singer Miranda Lambert has a huge fan following. Her recent single Wranglers has more than a million views on YouTube, but the singer lately has been off the stage. Fans anticipated her absence due to her health, but she recently revealed the real reason.

Texas singer Miranda Lambert is taking this year slowly and trying to grow in a bubble of her own. The Texas rockstar recently shared her journey on a podcast, where she finally acknowledged that after a burnout last summer. She has taken baby steps toward her music and is also trying to live a little but it's really hard to just sit and do nothing.

She revealed that she never acknowledged that she could endure such a thing. Feeling exhausted and unable to take a break for long, she felt completely wiped out. She encouraged stars and singers to take a break 'cuz if you don't take time to recharge, you will only be able to operate on 50%', the singer revealed.

Alimony singer also revealed that after being in the music industry for almost 25 years, things started to burn out, but she never said that she was quitting her singing. 'I just wanted to take my time', the singer said, taking a few moments for herself. The singer revealed that doing lots of tours in August can take a toll on their health and has stopped doing tours.

Lambert said that with the break she took, she went out to Italy with her husband and is trying to balance her life with her career. She said that if a singer doesn't let herself loose and enjoy the moment, they will have a blackout. 'To write, you must explore outside; otherwise, your music will not flourish', the singer remarked.

Miranda talked about balancing her work life and home life. She said that now, being in her 40s, she wishes to be with her family and travel less. 'I want to live a little more', Lambert said.

Her upcoming single, No Man’s Land, is set to be out today. The singer posted the announcement of her new song on her social media, dedicating it to all young singers, dedicating it to all free-spirited singers.

