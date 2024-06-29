Miranda Lambert Drops Hints About Unreleased Song; Here's All We Know So Far

Miranda Lambert is cooking up a new single for her forthcoming tenth studio album set to release later in 2024. A month earlier, the country singer had dropped her first single, Wranglers, from the album which evoked memories of Lambert’s early music.

Now, the three-time Grammy winner could be possibly teasing her next single by sharing social media posts and clips about an unreleased song. Lambert also penned a brief note about the song’s context in one of her recent posts.

Miranda Lambert teases unreleased song for new album

Miranda Lambert, 40, hasn’t let the buzz die down for her upcoming tenth studio album. After days of teasing bits of her first single, Wranglers, before its release in early May, the country singer is seemingly following the same pattern for her next.

The ACM-winning singer has dropped clues for an unreleased song three times now on TikTok and Instagram. Lambert shared a little note for the song titled, Dammit Randy, on her June 22 post that the song is meant for people trying to move on in life. "Unreleased song for anyone who needs to move on from an unsupportive situation...," she wrote in the caption.

A 26-second audio clip was consistent in Lambert’s recent social media posts whose lyrics rightly aligned with the Somethin’ Bad singer’s message about the song’s context. "Yeah now that I made it to the other side/ I hope you’re counting’ singles in your double wide…/You gave up till the very last minute/ Now that I’m gone, I’ve got your attention," the lyrics can be heard playing.

The singer announced the song's official release date this week via Instagram with a short clip of the studio recording. Dammit Randy is set to drop on Friday, June 28. She also shared the official cover of her new single which features Lambert dressed up in a beige and blue cowboy jacket looking out from a window with broken glass.

The upcoming album follows Lambert’s 2022 album, Palomino. However, the melodies of her new singles seem to be reminiscent of her early music, like 2005’s Kerosene and 2009’s Revolution, per sources.

This project set to release in 2024, will be the Texas country star’s first album since signing with Republic Records and Big Loud, per US Weekly.

Miranda Lambert's new album feels authentic to her

Lambert, who was once married to country icon Blake Shelton, opened up about the inspiration behind her forthcoming album. She marked it as a “time capsule” of all the music that has inspired her throughout life and says “It’s honkey tonk as hell.” Above all, Lambert said the album was “one of the most ‘me’ records” she has ever made.

Safe to say, it’s a good time for country music as the genre is being embraced by a majority now.

Speaking of her partnership with Republic Records and Big Loud in Nashville, Lambert felt the endeavor was a whole new inspiration for her. She revealed that the labels are “interested” and all in for knowing what the singer still has to say via her music

The If I Was A Cowboy musician added, “that’s all I ever wanted is to write songs and move people and go out in the world and play them, you know? It’s that simple for me.”

Later, Lambert discussed the need for relaxation and manifesting a work-life balance as the nature of her career requires a huge energy output.

