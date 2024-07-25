Miranda Lambert Announces New Album Postcards From Texas; Unveils Third Single Alimony, Highlighting Her Country Roots

After releasing Wranglers and Dammit Randy over the past few weeks, Miranda Lambert, on Wednesday, July 24, released a third single titled Alimony. The track, however, accompanied a bigger announcement.

The singer has set a release date, title, and tracklist for her upcoming album under a new deal with Republic Records. Titled Postcards From Texas, the 14-track, self-produced LP by Lambert and her frequent collaborator, friend, and fellow Texan Jon Randall, arrives on September 13.

Have a look at Lambert’s latest release, Alimony, below!

Miranda Lambert releases Alimony, a third single from her upcoming album — Is the song title a hint?

The song was co-penned by Lambert and two of country music’s most in-demand writers, Shane McAnally and Natalie Hemby. The trio also worked together on Looking Back on Luckenbach, another song listed on Lambert’s Postcards From Texas.

Alimony is a classic country song with abundant Texas lingo. In the song, Lambert playfully warns her partner (we sincerely hope not her real one): If “You start steppin’ out / Only one thing can console me / If you're gonna leave me in San Antone / Remember the alimony.”

About the composing process of the song, Lambert said in a press statement yesterday, “My parents were private investigators in Dallas, Texas, who worked a ton of divorce cases in the high-flauntin’ parts of town, so this wasn't hard to write. I've heard about it my whole life.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Match Made In Cowgirl Heaven’: Miranda Lambert Brings Home New Horse Who Has 'Cool' Name

Lambert made the record in Texas

In May, the Dammit Randy singer told People that her next album would be country-themed, adding, “I made this record in Texas. I hadn't made an album in Texas since I was 18.”

Of her hometown, the singer mentioned that returning there felt right for this new chapter in her life, especially since she recently joined a new company

Postcards From Texas follows Lambert's Palomino, which came out in 2022.

ALSO READ: Can Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Earn From Cowriting Her Song D*mmit Randy? Explored