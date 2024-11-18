'It’s Weird Like Half the Show is Cool...': Dune Prophecy's 1st Episode Brings in Mixed Reviews; Find Out What Fans Had to Say

The much-awaited premiere of Dune: Prophecy is here. Starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, and many more talented actors, fans have been hyped about the Dune franchise getting a chance to expand its lore. Set 10,000 years in the past, the prequel focuses on the leader of Truthsayers, Valya Harkonnen, and her sister Tula. If anyone is confused as to who the 'Truthsayers' exactly are, then you might know the name they'll come to be known as instead, Bene Gesserit.

Prophecy has drawn comparisons to the House of the Dragon, which is a Game of Thrones prequel because of how far past the events of the show are set from the main canon timeline, and obviously the gore, blood, and the fact that both of these series are HBO originals.

Once the pilot of the show aired, social media was predictably filled with varying opinions on the characters, the plot, and much more. One X (formerly Twitter) user was surprised by how quickly everything went south for a few characters, saying, "thought this show was a little tame for a pilot and then ragnar lothbrok goes and slow cooks a little boy #DuneProphecy."

Some fans were bamboozled by the gap in the events of the Dune series and the timeline in Denis Villeneuve's movies, quoting the beginning of the episode which informed viewers of the same, "10,148 years before the birth of Paul Atreides."

However, some were left unsatisfied with the change in the tone of the show, commenting, "it’s weird like half the show is cool and expensive and HBO then the other half is like a sexy CW teen drama… #DuneProphecy."

Though, there's one particular character fans are already picking to be their favorite, and it's none other than Desmond Hart, played by Travis Fimmel, who's also known for his role as Ragnar Lothbrok in the Vikings. A user joked, "Space Ragnar is definitely the most interesting character in Dune."

While another posted an amusing take on the events of the 1st episode, "Desmond Hart in the first episode:"

The pilot of Dune: Prophecy has garnered some strong reactions from the viewers, and all we can do is wait to see if the 2nd episode of the show, set to air on November 24th, will improve on people's expectations.

