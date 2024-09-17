'I've Questioned Whether...': Joshua Jackson Opens Up About Period Of 'Bumps and Bruises' In His Acting Career

Joshua Jackson has impressed us all with his powerful acting skills. However, there have been tough times even his life, where he questioned himself if he should continue with his acting career.

While being interviewed on the red carpet of the recently held Emmy Awards, the Canadian American actor opened up about those days, admitting that there have been "a couple times" when he asked himself if he should continue being a part of the entertainment business.

"I've had such an unbelievably lucky life, [a] fortunate life, to be able to do this for 35 years now, but through those times, there are some difficulties — like every life. Some bumps and bruises," Jackson stated before the prestigious event began.

Talking to Laverne Cox, during E!’s preshow, he continued to recall certain moments when he had doubts about still having the “fire” within him and whether he carried the same passion as he did during his young days when he nabbed his first acting role. "There have definitely been times where I've questioned whether or not I still had the fire, the passion to do this."

Although Joshua Jackson asserted that he still loves acting a lot, the highly appreciated actor added that a person doesn't have the passion, "it feels like someone else should have that opportunity."

Joshua Jackson will be next seen in Doctor Odyssey, an all-new Ryan Murphy series.

Talking about his role, he will be portraying the character of Max, who is a doctor on a luxury cruise ship. As per the official synopsis, the crew of this ship works hard and plays even harder.

The series will be a new medical procedural show that will premiere on ABC later this month. Catch Max and his small medical crew go through many never-before-seen medical crises, as they also discover a lot about each other while being miles away from the shore.

Besides Jackson, Doctor Odyssey will also star Sean Teale along with Don Johnson and Phillipa Soo. For the mentioned series, Joshua Jackson will even work as an executive producer along with Ryan Murphy as well as Johnson.

During the recently held event, Joshua Jackson then went on to talk about his role stating that the series is meant to be a brief period of “good times.” Calling the world in the series, exquisite, the actor also stressed on the fact that one can even enjoy mind-blowing sets and and beautiful costumes in it.

