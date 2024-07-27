Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan Returns And Reunites With Lucille In Chilling The Walking Dead: Dead City S2 Teaser Unveiled At SDCC 2024; Watch

The Walking Dead: Dead City is one of the most beloved spinoffs of the original series. While Season 1 amazed fans with its fabulous storyline and extravagant cast, the second season has once again brought some real adventure.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, a lot of big news was revealed, and The Walking Dead: Dead City panel also brought one of the huge announcements.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 teaser released at SDCC 2024

Fans of apocalyptic series have a new reason to be excited. At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, known for its celebration of action and fantasy movies and series, the panel for The Walking Dead: Dead City revealed a major announcement.

The first teaser for Season 2 of the series was released at the comic convention, bringing Jeffrey Dean Morgan back to the screens.

If you missed the old boots and the baseball bat wrapped with barbed wire, he is back with his eerie whistle. In the teaser, we also see Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, who will play a much greater role this time, as she has to protect her son and fight for her life.

The teaser opens with the voice of Lisa Emery’s Dama, stating, "The world was rigged. Designed to rip us apart. That was the world of the Dead."

Emery’s Dama was introduced in the Season 1 finale.

While a lot of new things are headed our way, the final moments in the teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City bring us to a sequence where both Morgan’s Negan and Cohan’s Maggie meet each other once again.

The Walking Dead: Dead City panel at SDCC 2024

During a panel held on July 26, Jeffrey Dean Morgan energized the crowd by encouraging them to mimic his signature whistle. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Dalton Ross of Entertainment Weekly captured the audience having fun trying to replicate Morgan's whistle, adding a slightly eerie atmosphere to the event.

Meanwhile, the series creator, Eli Jorné, announced that four new actors will be joining the cast for Season 2. Keir Gilchrist, Dascha Polanco, Jake Weary, and Pooya Mohseni are set to appear in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Fans can look forward to the new season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2025 on AMC and AMC+.

