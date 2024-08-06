Jenna Dewan Shares Adorable Photos Of Son Callum And Daughter Rhiannon Together; See HERE

Step Up star Jenna Dewan is a doting mother, and she is sharing the love on Instagram. It is not new for celebrities to share personal pictures and sweet moments of their kids on social media. But Dewan’s surprise post was incredibly sweet. She shared a picture of her kids, son Callum, who is 4, and daughter Rhiannon, spending time together all cuddled up, and fans couldn't stop gushing.

Jenna’s kids never shy away from snuggling up with their siblings, and she recently treated her fans to adorable pictures of her son and baby daughter cozied up together.

The first shot showed Dewan's baby daughter Rhiannon and son Callum, 4, cuddling together. The next shot shows Callum lying next to his newborn sister. That was followed by another shot of him kneeling behind her as she stood in front of a mirror.

Dewan also posted a photo of Callum curled up in his elder sister Everly's bed, captioned, "He asked to go in her room, and I'm pretty sure he's missing his big sis."

Jenna Dewan is the mother of three kids. She co-parents Everly, who is 11, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. She shares her two children, Callum, who is 4, and her little baby girl, Rhiannon, with her fiance, Steve Kazee.

She is quite active on social media and often shares bits and pieces from her life online with fans. A couple of weeks ago, Dewan shared a bunch of pictures with her kids on Instagram, and she simply captioned it Home. She has also been documenting her motherhood journey with fans, sharing healthcare advice for new mothers.

Jenna has been sharing glimpses of her happy life with Steve Kazee with fans for a while now. She also posted some incredibly stunning pictures of her maternity shoot as well. For her maternity shoot, Jenna posed naturally with comfortable linen in one picture.

In another, she was dressed in an ethereal mesh dress with dark green and floral embroidery all over it. Dewan also posed with her fiance and kids for a family portrait.

Jenna, who was previously married to actor Channing Tatum, had spoken to People about being able to co-parent her daughter Evie and said, "Like everything else in life, you learn as you go. You shift and evolve, and you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you," she said at the time. "That includes getting the new normal of a blended family."

Since her divorce from Tatum, The Resident star has been dating Kazee since 2018. The two got engaged in February 2020 and welcomed their first child, Callum, in March 2020. In late 2024, it was announced that they were expecting their second child, and their daughter Rhiannon was born in June 2024.

