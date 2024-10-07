Jennifer Garner Tried Coffee For The First Time In Her Early 20s Because Of Benjamin Bratt; 'I Could Taste My Heartbeat'

Veteran actress Jennifer Garner brewed (pun intended) up an interesting first coffee experience in her recent interview. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 3, Garner narrated the hilarious tale of her "very specific first day of coffee" in her life.

She reminisced about a time approximately 30 years ago when she was living in New York City, struggling while working at a restaurant and auditioning for acting jobs. Garner had landed a role in an episode of Law & Order as a potential love interest opposite star Benjamin Bratt.

What followed was nothing short of a funny tale of an overdose of coffee for the actress and loads of anxiety. Garner later described the feeling of the experience to host Kelly Clarkson as, "I could feel like I could taste my heartbeat, you know?"

Read ahead to find out more about the interesting and humorous tale of Garner's first-ever coffee experience as a struggling youngster in New York City!

Ahead of the shoot, Brat suggested the two should meet for coffee together to get to know one another before shooting their scenes, now, despite never having had coffee before, Garner — who was in her early 20s at the time — told Bratt, "Oh yeah, absolutely."

Garner admitted to Clarkson that she was trying to be very demure and immediately agreed to his offer to meet for coffee.

As soon as Garner and Bratt met up, the Miss Congeniality star ordered a double latte with an extra shot. "So it was three shots of espresso in a latte!" Garner explained to Clarkson. "And I was like, 'I'll have the same.' I'm sure I put like a cup of sugar into it."

Advertisement

She then nearly reached her caffeine intake limit when Benjamin Bratt said to her, "I'll have another one." Garner replied, "Yeah, sounds good," and followed suit.

Unfortunately for Garner, all that coffee did not end well for her. She felt so jittery and dazed afterward that she had to cancel an audition she had scheduled for that day.

However, as life often surprises us, she has since become a big fan of the beverage. Garner enjoys mixing up her coffee routine and often opts for an almond milk cappuccino. Sometimes she chooses a flat white or a cortado, as reported by PEOPLE.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Jennifer Garner Revealed Reese Witherspoon Helped Her Through A 'Hard Time' Of Her Life

Jennifer Garner Whips Up Elektra Superhero Smoothie in Costume From Deadpool & Wolverine; WATCH Here