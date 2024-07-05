How Did Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Celebrate Fourth Of July? Here's What Reports Reveal

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken a break from being together after martial tensions, the two actors were spotted spending a perfect Fourth of July in their own way. With that, the two actors have also been present for a lot many family events. While many across the US celebrated the Independence Day of America in possibly the best way, here’s what the pop icon and the former Batman did.

What did Jennifer Lopez do on the Fourth of July?

After returning from a European trip to Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez was spotted spending time with her manager Benny Medina, in New York. While the Let’s Get Loud singer was seen shopping for plants, in the Hamptons, she was still noticed to be wearing her wedding ring.

During the time Lopez was spotted shopping for plants, she carried the same woven Dior tote bag that she had with her in Italy.

As per a report by PEOPLE, the singer-turned-actress spent the fourth of July with her friends in New York.

It has also been reported by the same publication that Lopez ate lunch at Sant Ambroeus East Hampton. This, however, happened on July 2, 2024.

Ben Affleck spent time with his kids

Ben Affleck on the other hand was spotted having dinner with two of his children in Los Angeles, as per The Daily Mail. He was having dinner on July 3, during which the Justice League actor was seen wearing his wedding ring too.

According to the report by the abovementioned publication, Affleck spent time with Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, who were also accompanied by their friends. They all spent some sweet time together at Kaz The Soba Place.

The Last Thing He Wanted star shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, including Samuel, 12, besides Violet Anne and Fin also known as Seraphina Rose.

Similarly, Jennifer Lopez too shares her twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Lopez is a mom to two kids-Emme and Max, both of whom are 16 years old.

Talking about both the stars performing their parental duties, even after living a separate life, the two were recently seen supporting Violet during her graduation ceremony on May 30, 2024.

During this wonderful event, even Jennifer Garner was present to be beside her daughter, along with Fin, and Samuel as well as Lopez’s kids Max and Emme.

