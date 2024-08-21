Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to end their marriage. According to TMZ, the Atlas actress filed for divorce from the Argo star on Tuesday, August 20. , J Lo filed legal documents in L.A. County Superior Court on Tuesday ad they were not filed by any lawyer.

The date of separation on her list is April 26, 2024. The couple married on July 16, 2022, in Las Vegas; but August 20, is also a very important day for the two. On August 20, the couple mark their 2nd anniversary of the huge, and more traditional wedding ceremony whihc was held in Georgia.

J Lo reportedly omits mentioning a prenup in her documents, and knowledgeable sources confirm to TMZ that there isn't a prenuptial agreement. In other words, any money that Ben and Jen made during their nearly two years of marriage is common property.

Ever since the two got married, Ben has produced The Instigators and starred in Air and Hypnotic since they were married. Furthermore, he recently finished filming The Accountant 2 a few days ago. J Lo, worked in Shotgun Wedding, The Mother, This Is Me... Now,"and Atlas during their marriage.

This was the second wedding for the Oscar-winning actor and director Affleck, 52, while the pop singer-turned-actress Lopez, 55, was married for the fourth time.

The documents state that Jennifer dropped spousal support and is requesting that the judge refuse Ben's request as well. There are no custody disputes because they did not share children.

There were initial whispers of problems in Lopez and Affleck's paradise this past May when Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala in New York City alone herself and decided to stay over the summer.

The couple did not get together for Lopez's 55th birthday in July, their second wedding anniversary in July, or the Fourth of July holiday because Affleck spent most of his summer in Los Angeles.

