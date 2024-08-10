Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Can't Stand Each Other'? Sources Reveal 'Bad Blood' Between the Couple

Hollywood's most talked-about couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, are dealing with some serious problems in their relationship. According to sources, despite their high-profile romance that led them to marriage, the couple is not doing well together, and there is significant tension between them.

It may surprise many people that Lopez and Affleck, who have only just reunited after 20 years apart, are going through such a hard time. However, insiders close to the pair insist these issues go beyond ordinary husband-wife troubles.

One major element of this strained relationship is Affleck’s long-standing hatred for Benny Medina, who has been managing Lopez. As reports have it, Medina never liked Affleck since they got engaged back in the early 2000s. At that time, Medina did not hesitate to be vocal about his dislike for JLo's then-fiancé. This ill feeling towards each other has reportedly persisted till now.

A source told Page six, “The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood.” Even though all of this was so long ago, this resentment apparently continues to exist as per the information from one person close enough to know what exactly happens in their lives. It is said that constant friction makes things hard for both Affleck and Lopez, even as they try to manage a complex relationship while under public scrutiny.

It was Medina who helped turn Lopez into an international superstar, starting when she danced on In Living Color, a 90s television sketch show she starred in the early nineties. Still relatedly, however, insiders posit that Affleck played a role in her decision to end her association with Medina but later rehired him when he became her most trusted advisor; today, he remains one of JLO's confidantes even after her ex-lover returned into her life.

Another key aspect of Lopez’s personal life is her troubled relationship with Leah Remini, a long-time friend introduced to her by ex-husband Marc Anthony. Insiders have disclosed that Remini was not in favor of Lopez reuniting with Ben Affleck. It is alleged that when they again began dating, she urged Jennifer to think about why they broke up and question Ben's sincerity as well as his character. As a result, Lopez and Remini fell out and the latter was even not invited for their wedding.

However, this year has seen some kind of renewal in Lopez and Remini’s friendship when rumors began circulating concerning troubles in Affleck and Lopez’s marriage. Remini stood by her friend during these trying times.

Affleck is allegedly delaying his divorce petition to spare Lopez further embarrassment. However, insiders close to JLO have revealed that she is enraged and completely humiliated about how things have turned out thus far. “She would’ve scratched someone’s eyes out if they told her [they’re] splitting up less than two years in,” an insider claimed.

In the middle of all of this, it is apparent that Affleck has complicated feelings for Lopez. However, her mother has stayed by Bennifer’s side even when many friends and close to the actress are not happy with Ben. The distinction between public sentiment and family opinions exposes the personal difficulties in managing famous relationships.

Till now, there have been no comments from the spokespersons for Lopez, Affleck, or Medina concerning this issue. Nonetheless, drama still surrounds them as their fans and onlookers wait to find out what will happen next to Bennifer 2.0.

