Jennifer Lopez Shares Glimpses Of Night Out With Friends On Ben Affleck's Birthday; See HERE

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a solo night out with friends on husband Ben Affleck’s 52nd birthday. The pop icon glimpsed the night with a set of Instagram updates that featured snaps of her chilling with friends, grooving to performances, and simply having a blast on Thursday, August 15.

Quite conspicuously, none of the updates mentioned a birthday wish for the Batman actor. The 55-year-old star attended the opening night of the Intuit Dome arena in Inglewood California, home to the Los Angeles Clippers. The celebrations unraveled with performances by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga for a star-packed arena on Thursday.

J-Lo reminisced “About last night” by posting photos from the night out on her Instagram Stories the following day on Friday, August 16.

In a now-expired story, the Hit on the Floor singer posed while sitting at a table with her friends on each side, sporting a white tank top and chic glasses and pulling a poker face. Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic tuned into the background as she tagged the 38-year-old singer and pasted a sticker referencing her night out.

Bruno Mars staged performances of his hit songs like Finesse, 24K Magic, and Marry You. The Atlas actor’s subsequent Instagram Story captured her living the moment while the singer performed Marry You as she raised her arms and cheered with the crowd. J-Lo added the location in this story and the “About Last Night” sticker again, backed by Mars’ song, Finesse.

Another footage surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) where the mother of two was seen grooving to Mars’ performance by rhythmically swinging her arms in the air and shaking her head with a dancing crowd in the backdrop.

According to People, the Selena star chatted with Ashton Kutcher, hung out backstage and at the VIP area on the Intuit Dome on its opening night.

Earlier, reports surfaced that the couple is selling their million-dollar Beverly Hills mansion as they head for a divorce, after looking for the perfect home for two years since their marriage.

The updates roll in amid news of a strained marriage between J-Lo and Ben Affleck, whose birthday was on the same day as the event but was not seen around her during the celebrations.

Daily Mail reported that the actress had paid a visit to Affleck earlier that day, sharing photos of J-Lo getting in the car while leaving the actor’s Brentwood home. The I Ain’t You Mama singer's visit was timed only hours after Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner also popped in for his special day.

Lopez and Affleck, who married in 2022 after rekindling their romance the year before, are plagued by divorce rumors with reports claiming the documents have been “finalized” but are yet to be filed, per the Daily Mail.

Regardless, Lopez did not neglect her husband’s 52nd birthday despite Affleck skipping the singer’s 55th birthday bash in the Hamptons in late July.

The star couple are reportedly living separately as sources confirmed that their marriage “is not in the best place” right now. Affleck, who shares three children– Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, recently purchased a Los Angeles home but continues to reside in the Brentwood rental.

