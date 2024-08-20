Ben Affleck ‘Focused On Getting Violet Ready' For College Amid Rumored Marital Strife With Jennifer Lopez: Source

Ben Affleck is making father duties his priority amid his rumored marital issues with Jennifer Lopez. According to People, the Argo star is busy helping his daughter Violet prepare for college.

Affleck “has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in,” a source told the outlet. The 18-year-old, the eldest of three kids that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, is beginning classes soon at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. As per the source, Violet’s send-off is quite a deal for the entire family, and they have been excited about it for the last few weeks.

The actor spent his 52nd birthday on August 15 with his kids in order to spend quality time with them before the end of summer vacations, per People. A source previously told the publication that his “small birthday celebration at home” with his kids was exactly what he wanted. Ben apparently did not want to go out, so his kids arranged gifts for him, and the Oscar winner's birthday was a wholesome family affair at his rental Brentwood, California house.

For his birthday last week, Affleck also received visits from Garner and Lopez, despite him having missed the latter’s 55th birthday party in New York in July.

Though Bennifer have spent the majority of the summer apart, including their second week anniversary and the Fourth of July celebrations, the couple put on a united front to celebrate Violet’s high school graduation in late May. Ben’s eldest is reportedly very close to her stepmom.

Their closeness can be surmised from the fact that the soon-to-be college student paid a visit to Lopez in New York during the summer and also met up with her step-siblings, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer’s twins, Emme and Max, recently.

A People source recently said that the Atlas actress “wants to spend quality time with [their kids] before school resumes and Violet is off to college.”

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids. She always cared about them,” the source added.

Amid persisting rumors of divorce from Ben Affleck, Page Six, citing a source not long ago, reported that Lopez always knew she and Ben would blend their families; hence, the rumored separation is causing her greater concern.

