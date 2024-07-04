Jennifer Lopez Is Apparently Planning Long Weekend For Fourth Of July Holiday; Report

Jennifer Lopez is getting ready for a festive Fourth of July weekend! The 54-year-old actress has already begun her celebrations, sharing her excitement with fans on social media. On Wednesday, July 3, Lopez shared a fun and lively video on Instagram stories.

It began with a woman dancing and shaking her hips, and as the video went on, a man joined in, showing his moves before they both began dancing together. Lopez captioned the video, which features Tommy Richman's Million Dollar Baby, 'Long weekend mood.'

Promoting Delola and sharing personal moments

Lopez did not stop there. She posted two more Instagram Stories promoting her liquor brand, Delola. Delola's Instagram post wished followers a "Happy July 4th weekend," and featured a smiling Lopez by the pool, holding one of her signature drinks. She also shared a recipe video for Delola Light Margarita Cocktails with Chili Lime Shrimp Skewers, giving her fans some holiday cooking ideas.

Later that evening, Lopez shared a more intimate moment. She shared a video of herself riding in a car with the top down, sitting next to one of her twins, Emme. At one point, she leaned into her child with affection. The video was captioned "Bom dia meu povo" or "good morning, my people" in Portuguese. The location and timing of the video remain unknown.

Jennifer Lopez spotted in New York City

Lopez was spotted in New York City before posting on Instagram on Wednesday. On Monday, July 1, she was photographed wearing a wedding ring, a white crop top with the words "JLO BE MY MAMA" written in bold black letters, and Acne Studios Super Baggy Fit Jeans. Meanwhile, her husband, Ben Affleck, was seen at his office in Los Angeles on the same day. He wore a dark suit, his wedding band visible, and held an iced coffee.

Separate lives of Lopez and Affleck and summer plans

Despite the celebratory posts, sources close to Lopez paint a different picture of her personal life. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE on June 28, Lopez and Affleck are focused on their separate lives this summer. According to the insider, they do not have any summer plans together.

The couple, who rekindled their relationship in the early 2000s and married in 2022, have been having marital tension. PEOPLE reported in mid-May that the couple was living separately in Los Angeles. On June 28, a source confirmed that Affleck was packing his belongings and leaving the home he and Lopez shared.

According to an insider, Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He has been there for about two months now. He seems fine. He has been in his office every day and appears to be focused on his work. He is also spending time with his children.

