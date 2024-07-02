Matt Damon Warned Ben Affleck About J.Lo Marriage, Sources Claim Amid Divorce Rumors

Matt Damon might have been tempted to say, “I told you so” about the rumored divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Another report means that in 2022, Matt advised against their wedding. According to a source from Daily Mail; “Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with J. Lo that this could happen.” He had helped his friend through the aftermath of his first breakup with J. Lo and felt this would happen again.

Damon wants the best for Affleck

Insiders say Matt wants Ben to concentrate on work as his marriage falls apart. The two are working on a new thriller together. Matt told Ben something along these lines as things began crumbling.

The sources said, "As things started falling apart, Matt told Ben that he supports whatever choice he makes but wants him to jump in and focus on his work."

It was like he did the first time around and spent so much time focusing on her projects while filming Daredevil. They continue, “Ben spent so much time focusing on J. Lo’s projects just like he did the first time around. He told Ben, ‘What has she ever done for your career?’”

Affleck could be relapsing

For instance, there is speculation that his recent troubles with his personal life may have caused a relapse in Affleck’s addiction. Celeb blogger Perez Hilton even suggested that J.Lo’s ex could be in rehab instead of just divorcing.

However, the insider denied those claims saying that Damon won’t let Affleck go down that path again. “Matt is the only real guy friend Ben has. He would not let him get back on the bottle and has been on him to make sure of this,” they added.

Damon has always disliked J.Lo

Apparently, Matt Damon has been careful not to publicly express an opinion about this marriage between Ben and Jenifer Lopez. Nevertheless, this is not the first time reports suggested he was doubtful about Bennifer’s relationship.

A previous source tells Radar Online: “Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning. He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue.”

“It's no secret Ben and J Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse,” the source from the inside describes. “It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up.”

Despite all the public speculation of their union status, Jennifer Garner’s ex has maintained silence on this issue.

