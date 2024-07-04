‘It Was Terrifying’: Taylor Lautner’s Wife Taylor Dome Recalls Her Breast Cancer Scare That ‘Completely Froze’ Her

Taylor Dome, who is a podcaster and an influencer and also the wife of actor Taylor Lautner, recently opened up about her breast cancer scare that completely left her terrified. Read ahead to know about her experience as she spoke about it in her and her husband Taylor Lautner’s podcast, The Squeeze.

Taylor Dome talks about her cancer scare

While reflecting on her experience, Dome said that she was showering and washing her body. While applying soap on herself, she felt a lump in her breast, Taylor mentioned.

Dome paused for a moment and said, “Wait what.” She pressed the bump again to “feel” it in a better way. The podcaster said that she realized that there was a ‘hard lump”.

She recalled standing in her shower and being completely frozen after. Dome said at that moment she was thinking of every single thought in the world.

The podcaster was on high alert as many of her friends had been affected by the illness directly or indirectly.

Dome said, “Feeling something foreign in your body, especially there, it was terrifying.” The influencer said that she quickly cried and both of her dogs heard her weeping and ran to the bathroom.

The influencer finished her shower immediately and got out of the bathroom but she could not call her husband as he was in a “meeting” and she did not want to disturb him.

Advertisement

She took her phone and started to record herself. Dome shared that she treated the video as a “journal entry.”

The breast cancer scare terrified Taylor Lautner

On the podcast, he revealed that when he got home, his wife, who was crying, told him about the lump she found.

The Abduction star admitted, “I was terrified,” adding, “because it’s just hard for your mind not to go to the worst place.”

The actor, who was also freaked out, tried to hide his fear not to make his wife more worried.

She quickly made an appointment with her gynecologist. Dome was referred to a breast cancer center, where the specialist did her ultrasound and she was told, “Everything was clear.”

Dome explained that she was told, because of hormonal changes in the breast, “tissue can move around.”

The influencer said that the lump is still there and has not gone away. She said that the scary part about it was, she could feel it moving from one direction, which meant, “it could have been there for who knows how long.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Reacts To Drunk Fan's Hilarious 'Journey' During Her Eras Tour Concert