Jesse Williams' Tobert Won't Return For ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 4; KNOW More

Jesse Williams has confirmed that his character Tobert will not be returning for season 4 of Only Murders in the Building. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of his new docuseries Distilled on July 28, the actor, who is 42 years old, revealed this. However, despite a dramatic and open-ended season finale in October 2023, Williams left no doubt as he stated: “No, I'm not on that show anymore.”

Looking back on Tobert

Tobert was introduced to audiences in season 3, which saw Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd taking up other characters too. In Death Rattle, a fictional play by Ben Glenroy (Rudd), Tolbert, a cameraman, becomes central to Mabel’s investigation.

It did not take long for a stronger bond to emerge between Tobert and Mabel. Eventually, though, Tobert moved out to LA where he starred in an indie film while Mable hinted she might visit.

Returning and new cast members

Gomez will feature alongside Steve Martin (Charles-Haden Savage) and Martin Short (Oliver Putnam) in the fourth season even without Jesse Williams. Also back are Streep and Rudd. New episodes will see the popular Only Murders podcast adapted into a movie with Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis leading.

Other actors recently announced by Hulu include Melissa McCarthy, and Molly Shannon among others; John Hoffman had earlier wished for Williams’ return. Nonetheless, working alongside Gomez as well as Martin or Short still makes up some of his wonders about being part of this show.

Reflecting on his experience

When asked about how he felt working with Martin and Short in an August interview conducted just last year; Williams cited it as a “pinch yourself moment”. He hailed these comedy legends as instrumental icons during his comedic upbringing. The former Grey’s Anatomy star also relished his collaboration with Gomez, calling it “really delightful.”

Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiers on August 27. The first three seasons which are available for streaming on Hulu will allow fans to catch up.

