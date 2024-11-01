Khloé Kardashian Marks Halloween 2024 In Cat Costumes With Kids And Family; See HERE

Khloé Kardashian opted for kitty outfits for herself and her kids on Halloween, and we are absolutely not complaining. The reality star and Good American co-founder, 40, debuted an all-black cat costume to celebrate the last day of spooky season 2024 on October 31. She wore cat-inspired makeup alongside feline ears and let her blonde locks loose over her shoulders and back as she spent quality time with her kids and her many nieces and nephews.

“We are a kitty family,” the Kardashians star said as she dragged her niece Dream, 7, to pose with her. The daughter of Rob Kardashian was twinning with her aunt in a matching black cat outfit and makeup.

In another Instagram story, Khloé pointed her camera toward her son Tatum, 2, who donned kitty makeup in a long-sleeve shirt and matching pants. “Wait, you took your tail off,” the mom of two said while capturing her toddler running away from her phone’s lens.

Breaking from her mom and siblings' cat-themed costumes, Khloé’s daughter True chose a fun rainbow-colored skirt, a black cropped top, and an electric blue wig to celebrate Halloween. While she was the only non-feline at the party, her cousin Psalm added to the mix by dressing up as Deadpool, bringing a superhero twist to the gathering.

Khloé Kardashian, in true Kardashian manner, likes to go all out for Halloween, celebrating the holiday with grand decorations and extravagant costumes.

Last year, she opted to dress up as a glamorous cow with Tatum, who was 14 months old at the time. While the kid donned a black cow onesie, his mom became a brown cow as she held him in her arms.

In 2022, the KUWTK alum synced her look with True as they both rocked costumes designed to pay tribute to their family cat Grey Kitty. The mother-daughter duo wore light gray bodysuits and matching cat ears, drew whiskers over their faces, and painted their noses black with small crystals decorating their eyes.

Earlier this month, Khloé hosted a Halloween family gathering, which her mother Kris Jenner attended dressed as Snow White. She also joined her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and their kids for a Nights of the Jack trip, an immersive Halloween experience in Calabasas, California.

