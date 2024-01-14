Jo Koy slams Golden Globes audience for being too sensitive over jokes; Exploring his comments that lead to backlash

Jo Koy recently made a comeback in his stand-up comedy, addressing the mishap during his hosting gig at the Golden Globes 2024. He playfully criticized the A-list audience for being too sensitive, likening them to "marshmallows" that are soft but delicious.

Jo Koy compares the audience to "marshmallows" for being too sensitive

Jo Koy expressed, “They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we f—king laugh at ourselves?”

During his stand-up in St. Louis, Missouri, Koy joked about the Golden Globes 2024 monologue, suggesting that the audience probably didn't watch it, and he seemed happy about it. He emphasized, “It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind."

Referring to the controversial monologue where he criticized Taylor Swift's presence at NFL games, saying, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” Koy admitted that the joke fell flat.

He clarified that his intention was to poke fun at the NFL's camera choices, not to target Swift personally. Social media buzzed with comments about Swift's reaction, Piers Morgan tweeted, "If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased.”

Advertisement

Koy acknowledged the awkwardness of the Swift joke, calling it "weird" and admitting that it didn't convey his intended message. In an interview on GMA3, he explained, “I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that.” Another user wrote, “taylor did NAWT think that was funny oh i’m giggling,” while a third commentator added, “TAYLOR WAS SOOO NOT AMUSED OMFGGG.”

Despite facing backlash, Koy emphasized, "What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There’s no ill intent in that joke.” He expressed regret for any unintended offense caused by the joke and clarified that he loves Swift's work, having even bought tickets for his nieces to attend her shows.

Fellow comedians and TV hosts came to Koy's defense

Amid the controversy, fellow comedians and TV hosts have come to Koy's defense. Sara Haines from The View encouraged people to have a sense of humor. At the same time, Whoopi Goldberg defended Koy, highlighting the challenging nature of hosting gigs and noting Koy's excellence in stand-up comedy. Overall, Koy's recent stand-up serves as a humorous reflection on the Golden Globes incident and the importance of embracing comedy in a changing world.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland responds to break up rumors with Zendaya days after she unfollowed him; Deets inside