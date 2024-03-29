Joey Graziadei And Kelsey Anderson REVEAL What's Next For Them After Bachelor Season 28; Find Out

She said yes! Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson finally united with each other by being engaged. The two were contestants on the show The Bachelor season 28. Despite other contestants being interested in Joey, he always had eyes for Kelsey. As the two take a new step, what is next in store for them? Find out.

What did Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson reveal about their future plans?

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, host Denny Directo asked this new couple about their big future plans. Kelsey began with, "I'm just so pumped we get to tell everyone, post pictures, ride in the same car together," and went on saying, "... We made a shared note and we had a bunch of things that we wanted to do together once we were out of hiding. There were big things on it and little things on it, but I'm excited to tackle all of them." Joey chimed in saying, "One of the small things was we wanted to go bowling or something like that, something very simple," and added further, "The big one was I always wanted to bring her to Hawaii, so that's something that we're going to be doing here soon. I wanna get her out there for the first [time so] she gets to see where I spend a lot of time."

Kelsey also said about their marriage plans, "Maybe in like a year we'll start planning. I think that we're just trying to take it slow. No stress. We just want to bask in this time right now." She also believes in a destination wedding.

Was Kelsey Anderson jealous seeing Joey have feelings for other women?

Yes. It can be seen that Kelsey had feelings for Joey since the start. She said, "I did fast forward through things. I would put my headphones in or scroll on my phone [during] just certain things I felt like I didn't need to see," when asked about his stint with Bachelor season 28 and meeting other women. Describing the phase, Joey said, "There were no secrets between us. I explained everything, even if I didn't know if it was gonna be shown. I think a lot of it was her seeing what it would actually look like, but we made it through." The two now plan to go to Orleans, Louisiana and then move to NYC. The two plan to enjoy this break before going further personally and professionally. As the two announce their big day, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

