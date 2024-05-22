This Is How Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrated Their Son's 6th Birthday; Find Out

On Saturday, May 18, the couple threw an amazing party for their son at the Monster Jam World Finals in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. Miles and 14 friends wore matching overalls with a cool monster truck design. Along with Miles and his friends, a lot of celebrities also became a part of the event, keep reading.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Son Miles' Birthday: All We Know!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their son's birthday with lots of excitement and fun. They watched the show from a VIP box, which gave them the best view. The crowd cheered when a birthday message for Miles showed up on the big screen, saying, "Happy Birthday, Miles! We Love you!" This was followed by John Legend dancing, which made everyone laugh and added to the fun atmosphere.



His birthday cake was a hit too. It had crushed Oreo cookies to look like dirt and mini Monster Jam trucks on top. The cake was not only delicious but also fit perfectly with the monster truck theme. Furthermore, the birthday boy posed proudly by his cake. The VIP suite was filled with more toys from Spin Master, ensuring that the kids had everything. The suite even had a play area, making it a perfect space for the children to enjoy the festivities. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The guest list featured several celebrity friends, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the event. Jessica Alba attended with her husband Cash Warren and their three kids. Maksim Chmerkovskiy brought his son Shai, 7, and Jenna Dewan was there with her two children. The star-studded guest list made the celebration even more exciting and fun for everyone. As the party came to a close, guests were treated to gift bags filled with Spin Master's Monster Jam toys.

John Legend's Sweet Instagram Post for His Son

Legend shared a collection of pictures capturing the heartwarming moments of him and Miles cherishing their father-son bond on this special occasion. The carousel also showcased a joyful Miles, holding vibrant balloons and enjoying a moment of relaxation on a lounge chair. In one of the photos, John's son can be seen proudly posing in a traditional attire he wore during their recent family trip to Thailand. Additionally, there was a delightful snapshot of him playing with one of his younger siblings. The All of Me singer captioned his post, "Our beautiful big boy Miles Theodore turns 6 today!"

One particularly adorable shot showed Miles on a tennis court. Another photo captured a serene moment with Teigen in a body of water, reflecting the close bond between him and his mom. Legend captioned the post, "so smart, loving and big-hearted and somehow very good at sports despite his father." This heartfelt message resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with birthday wishes and admiration for the family. Legend concluded his post with a touching message: "We love you, Miles.” It seems like a dream come true celebration and we wish Miles a very happy birthday!!

ALSO READ: 'Beautiful Big Boy': John Legend Shares Sweet Post To Mark Son Miles' 6th Birthday; See Here