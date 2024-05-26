Chrissy Teigen Pens A Heartfelt Message About Struggles With Mental Health

It is not often when celebrities speak about their mental health struggles with their fans. In a new post about a newfound appreciation for log-crossing adventure activity, model Chrissy Teigen opened up about how it helped her realize something else about her own self.

Chrissy Teigen speaks about her fear of falling

In a lengthy caption alongside posts of herself at the site of the activity, Teigen detailed what her first encounter with log-crossing was like. She had first done it a few years ago, at the time when she was struggling mentally, possibly referring to her miscarriage in the year 2020.

"It was incredibly hard then. My feet felt like they were 1000 pounds each, my body tensed up to the point I felt like I was in a car crash after coming down,” described Teigen in the caption.

It took her 40 minutes to get through the obstacle, and it was not because of a fear of heights. “It's fighting through the pain in my arms, my neck, my feet most of all," she recalled.

Admitting that while her mental struggles have not vanished completely, she understood that the pain would be manageable with some relaxation techniques and “taking in and enjoying what I was doing.” But it certainly did not go about this way.

Describing it just as hard, she said that the experience was different this time. “What I love about this is how much it surprises you and how much you learn about yourself," the caption read.

How has Chrissy Teigen's outlook changed?

The fear of falling had been crippling for the model, who is married to singer John Legend. “So terrified to fall again in life that it becomes overwhelmingly debilitating both mentally and physically,” Teigan admitted, saying that the fear never really goes away. But to live a life with the fear removed meant that she was restricted in her bubble for a long time.

For her, to trade parts of herself with a life that seems perfect for the fans is not a great negotiation. “I hope one day I can shed some fear and accept that I will never be perfect for you guys and that is okay!!" concluded the singer.

Legend came in to support his wife in the comments section. "I love you," wrote the singer.

