'Where Is Zendaya When You Need Her': John Stamos Shouts Out Challengers As He Faces Off Against Glen Powell

There's some friendly competition between John Stamos and Glen Powell!

The 60-year-old Stamos shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 2, showing him and Powell (35) face-to-face behind tennis rackets. Apparently, the former Scream Queens costars were preparing to play tennis and Stamos' caption referred to an expert joining them. “Where’s @zendaya when we need her?” he wrote in reference to her role in their recent tennis drama Challengers.

Several fans inquired in the comments whether the Full House alum had seen the movie, which centers on a love triangle between Zendaya's character and her two male counterparts played by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. “I am dead !!!!!! caption is everything,” one person wrote. “I feel like I'm interrupting something....,” wrote another.

Even the Challengers movie Instagram account commented on the photo with a simple staring eye emoji. While Stamos will not be facing off with Anyone But You's star in the tennis drama, however, he will appear in the upcoming season of UnPrisoned, starring alongside Kerry Washington. The show premieres on July 17.

Murphy, a bestselling author, reality star, and self-proclaimed "family radical healing coach," will be his character in the Hulu series' second season. He will be joined by guest stars Jamie Chung, Brandee Evans and Oliver Hudson.

Zendaya praises the presence of an intimacy coordinator on the sets of Challengers

Brenda Song will return as Delroy Lindo's love interest Nadine, who appeared in the first season. In You's first and second seasons, Stamos played a pot-smoking therapist called Dr. Nicky Reynolds. Stamos' claim to fame was in the long-running soap opera General Hospital from 1982 to 1984. It wasn't long before he found himself on Full House.

Speaking about Challengers, Zendaya said she found having an intimacy coordinator on the set of the new film "very helpful". She plays former tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan in the new film from Luca Guadagnino, in which she attempts to revive the career of her husband Art (Mike Faist).

Tashi's ex-friend and Art's former friend, Patrick (Josh O'Connor), challenge Art in a Challenger event. The Hollywood Reporter quotes Zendaya as saying, "We had an intimacy coordinator who was fantastic and very helpful, as it was very important for us to feel safe during filming."

