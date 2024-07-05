UnPrisoned Season 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Cast, Plot & More

UnPrisoned starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo is gearing up to launch a new season after its debut was met with high acclaim. The Hulu comedy’s first season aired in March 2023 and followed a perfectionist relationship therapist and single mum navigating through her life as her father gets out of prison to move in with her and her teenage son.

Written and created by Tracy McMillan, UnPrisoned is loosely based on her life and relationship with her father. The ensemble cast of the comedy-drama is to return with new life updates and heartfelt moments in Season 2.

When is UnPrisoned Season 2 releasing?

Months after Season 1 debuted on Hulu, the acclaim encouraged the network to greenlit UnPrisoned for a new season in November 2023.

Now, Season 2 is set to release on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, on Hulu after productions boomed in February this year.

Where to watch?

UnPrisioned Season 2 will come back to air on Hulu exclusively. The show will follow the same pattern as the debut season and release all of the eight episodes at once in July.

In 2023, the Kerry Washington-led drama became the streamer’s most-watched original scripted series, per Onyx Collective.

Who is the cast of UnPrisoned Season 2?

Kerry Washington will reprise her role as the matriarch, Paige Alexander opposite Delroy Lindo as her father Edwin Alexander. Marque Richardson will return to play Mal and Faly Rakotohavana as Fineneas ‘Finn’ Alexander.

Other returning members are John Stamos as Murphy, Brenda Strong as Nadine, Jee Young Han as Esti Nelson, Brandee Evans as Ava, Edwin Lee Gibson as Fox, Jamie Chung as Kiki, Oliver Hudson as Johnny, Tim Daly as Bill, Cap Peterson as Tre, George Paez as Nolan, Kelvin Witherspoon as Sadiiq, Daniel Lee Robertson III as Mil.

What to expect in the new season?

Moving on from Paige Alexander’s struggles of adjusting to a new life with her father Edwin as he moves in after his prison release, Season 2 will delve deeper into the familial issues within the Alexander home. Edwin moved out from Paige’s home around the end of Season 1 and now fans will get to see how they develop a working relationship while Edwin builds his own life without depending on his daughter anymore.

Season 1 detailed how Edwin was a former drug dealer and was sentenced to 17 years in prison, causing much trouble in his daughter’s life earlier on. Now a grandfather, Edwin also tried to mend his relations with Paige and know his teenage grandson a tad better.

The first part of the official synopsis for UnPrisoned Season 2 reads, “The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever."

The Alexander family seeks help besides the efforts by Paige and consults with a “family radical healing coach” who urges them to rethink their rules that spin around old wounds, family secrets, and other issues, per Hulu.

